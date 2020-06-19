Hours before hundreds stopped by a venue just south of downtown Omaha for free food and live music Friday, Preston Love Jr. offered a lesson on the context of Juneteenth.
The activist, university instructor and leader of Black Votes Matter spoke at a morning prayer gathering at the Salvation Army on Pratt Street.
Juneteenth is a celebration that marks the day in 1865 when a quarter-million slaves in Texas learned of their freedom more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
“The context of Juneteenth is that we still are fighting the Civil War, and to understand this celebration is to celebrate the idea that we can be free and that we should be free,” Love said. “And that we should not be slain by law enforcement and we should not be mass incarcerated, and we should not have low homeownership, and we should not have the high disparities in health care, and on and on, and we should have some investment in our poverty-stricken communities.”
Love said that just like in 1865, there’s work to be done.
“Yes, we know the history,” he said, “but you need to know the context.”
On Friday night, Philip Brown also reflected on the significance of the holiday while greeting guests and organizing a music lineup alongside fellow organizer Daric Heard. The friends put together a Juneteenth festival, and, as Brown put it, “we got a really big response.”
Volunteers cooked donated hot dogs and hamburgers in the space next to Le Ventre at 1458 S. 16th St. Inside the venue, artist Ricky Powell Jr. was selling his paintings, and musical artists were set to perform through the night.
“(Juneteenth) is important because we’re all in this together, and it’s the perfect time for us all to understand each other,” Brown said. “For us to build our community up instead of tearing it down or separating it, or dividing it up. Instead, it’s time for us to come together and strengthen our community.”
Guest speaker Anthony Smith, an inspirational speaker, also talked about history while looking to the future.
Smith said he is only two generations away from slavery. “My great-grandfather was born into slavery, my grandfather was not,” he said.
“This time, unlike any other time in history, people are being heard, and all I ask for is for you to respect one another. … I am most proud, not of myself, but of all of you because you know what? You being here now is proof that as long as you move intelligently, with love, wisdom and respect, we can fix anything that is wrong in this country.”
The parade that has marked the occasion in Omaha for years was postponed because of the coronavirus.
It will be rescheduled by the Omaha NAACP for sometime in August.
“We were all looking forward to this parade, but we have to see how the virus pans out,” said Vickie Young, president of the Omaha NAACP.
A table with masks and hand sanitizer sat just inside Le Ventre, and a few attendees wore masks they brought.
The Omaha Freedom Festival, originally planned for Saturday, has been moved to Sept. 5 and 6 at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation. The celebration is an all-day, family-friendly event that will provide a cultural and historical celebration in addition to education and entertainment from noon to midnight.
