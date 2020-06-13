Note to employees: Carefully read the agreements your company gives you regarding promises of compensation, else you might end up out of luck and out of money.
So says the Nebraska Supreme Court.
Friday, the high court ruled that Greater Omaha Packing Co. created an “illusory” promise to employees when it offered deferred compensation to six or seven of the company’s executives in 1989.
When one of those former executives tried to collect his deferred compensation after turning 60, Greater Omaha Packing declined to pay him his share, which would now be valued at $120,000.
That was legal, the Nebraska Supreme Court said Friday, because of a paragraph in the agreement that left it up to the company to decide whether it would make such deferred payments to executives like Allen Acklie.
“The decision of whether Acklie ever qualifies for payment under the deferred compensation plan is a matter left to Greater Omaha’s sole discretion,” Judge Jeffrey Funke wrote in the unanimous decision. “The agreement clearly grants Greater Omaha the binding and conclusive authority to decide whether or not to pay Acklie.”
Acklie worked on the executive team as a comptroller and manager beginning in 1986.
In 1989, Greater Omaha Packing president Henry Davis offered deferred compensation to Acklie and five or six other executives. Under that agreement, Acklie wouldn’t have to contribute any of his own money; the company would place money into an account on the employees’ behalf.
Davis fired Acklie in 1994. Acklie testified that the only reason he was given was that he wasn’t meeting Davis’ expectations.
After Acklie turned 60 in 2007, he attempted to collect the deferred compensation that was part of the agreement he signed.
Greater Omaha Packing refused to pay the money to Acklie. Davis said the deferred compensation was intended for executives who had worked there for 10 consecutive years or employees who had turned 60 and were still working for Greater Omaha Packing.
The problem: The agreement didn’t say anything about having to be currently employed at Greater Omaha Packing to collect the deferred compensation.
Acklie filed suit in Douglas County District Court in 2012, alleging that he was entitled to “his well-earned and agreed-to benefit.”
Greater Omaha tried several times to get the lawsuit thrown out — saying that mutual mistakes were made in the agreement that rendered it null and void. Judge Leigh Ann Retelsdorf rejected that argument.
She also ruled that there was no question that Acklie had met the requirements to be eligible for the payment.
The only question that remained, Retelsdorf ruled, was what, if any, money Acklie was entitled to. Acklie’s attorneys argued that his initial $18,500 was now worth $120,000 based on investment returns.
Greater Omaha Packing continued to argue that he wasn’t entitled to anything. Davis testified that he wasn’t treating Acklie any differently from others. He said he had denied payment to two other executives who left before they had worked there 10 years or had reached age 60.
After trial in 2018, a jury declined to award Acklie damages. He appealed.
On Friday, the Nebraska Supreme Court agreed with the jury’s conclusion.
The high court pointed out a paragraph at the end of the deferred compensation agreement. That paragraph read:
“The Company shall have full power and authority to interpret, and administer [the] agreement. The Company’s interpretations and construction of any provision or action taken under [the] agreement, including … the amount of the payment due under it, shall be binding and conclusive on all persons for all purposes.”
In short, that paragraph gave Greater Omaha Packing the right to turn its deferred payment into a denied payment.
“The provision unmistakably grants Greater Omaha the sole authority to interpret and administer the agreement,” the high court ruled. “Likewise, the provision clearly grants Greater Omaha binding authority to determine the valuation of the account and the amount of any payment due.”
