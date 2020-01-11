In response to the devastating wildfires in Australia, the Omaha zoo has pledged $5,000 to organizations assisting with emergency animal care.
The fires have displaced, injured or killed more than 1 billion mammals, birds and reptiles, experts estimate.
“Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is greatly concerned about the devastating impact of the bushfires on Australian wildlife and their habitats,” Dr. Cheryl Morris, vice president of conservation at the zoo, said in a statement.
The zoo is sending two donations of $2,500 each to the Zoos Victoria Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund, zoo.org.au/fire-fund, and New South Wales Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc., wires.org.au/donate/emergency-fund.
Morris said the zoo is “committed to supporting Australia’s zoos working on the front lines of this fight to care for injured wildlife.”
The Omaha zoo is home to more than a dozen animals native to Australia and some endangered plants.
A recap of the Henry Doorly Zoo's arrivals and departures in 2019
2019 arrivals and departures from the Omaha zoo
After assessing Daisy's quality of life with a severe degenerative joint disease, the decision to humanely euthanize her was made by the zoo's animal health team, the zoo announced.
Marshall the Indian rhinoceros calf made his public debut at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Tuesday.
Snow leopards are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List, according to a release from the zoo.
Marina, a 21-year-old white rhino, was humanely euthanized Monday after the discovery of an inoperable colonic obstruction, zoo officials said in a statement.
Omaha can now get a look at the king penguin chicks that were born at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in mid-March.
The Omaha zoo now has eight sea lions — two males, four females and the two pups.
The baby gorilla is being hand-raised by keepers due to breastfeeding issues with the mother, 15-year-old, first-time mother Bambio.
The aquarium will remain open through the work, which will include a redesigned facade, added lighting, and an expanded and improved Sea Turtle Cafe.
The female western lowland gorilla is the first baby of 15-year-old Bambio.
Callee's arrival brings the number of African elephants at the zoo to seven.
Zoe Raber, who had brain cancer, took a stuffed baby giraffe to every surgery and every MRI.
Early on the morning of April 16, a female giraffe was born to 19-year-old mother Dottie at the zoo. Zookeepers already notice she’s more curious than other giraffe calves and likes to look around her exhibit and lick her keepers.
Bam Bam was euthanized Tuesday evening after it was discovered that she had untreatable liver cancer.
Four gentoo penguin chicks got a warm reception at the Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium Wednesday as zoo director Dennis Pate introduced the …
