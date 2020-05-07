Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium will furlough people and eliminate positions after cutting its budget by 36% in response to COVID-19.

The zoo's closure, which began March 16, will result in an estimated revenue loss of up to $26.1 million by the end of the year, the zoo announced Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the zoo said additional details, including the number of positions eliminated, were not available. 

As a nonprofit, 91% of the zoo's operating income comes from admissions, memberships and other sales such as concessions, gift shops, rides and events. The zoo employed more than 500 people, so it did not qualify for the Paycheck Protection Program included in the federal CARES Act.

The zoo also has undertaken salary reductions, a hiring freeze and reductions in nonanimal related spending.

“Decisions affecting our staff are very difficult and not made lightly knowing their level of commitment," Dennis Pate, president and CEO of the zoo, said in a statement. The reductions will help ensure the continued financial health of the zoo, he said.

Zoo officials thanked the community for supporting the zoo by purchasing memberships, which go directly to caring for more than 30,000 animals.

"While the zoo gates are closed, dedicated staff continue to care for the animals each day. We look forward to the day we can welcome guests back," zoo officials said in the press release. Planning is underway to allow for a reopening.

Due to the projected revenue shortfall, the Omaha Zoo Foundation has launched an emergency fundraising campaign. To donate, visit the zoo’s website at OmahaZoo.com.

