In response to the devastating wildfires in Australia, the Omaha zoo has pledged $5,000 to organizations assisting with emergency animal care.
The fires have displaced, injured or killed more than 1 billion mammals, birds and reptiles, experts estimate.
“Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is greatly concerned about the devastating impact of the bushfires on Australian wildlife and their habitats,” Dr. Cheryl Morris, vice president of conservation at the zoo, said in a statement.
The zoo is sending two donations of $2,500 each to the Zoos Victoria Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund, zoo.org.au/fire-fund, and New South Wales Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc., wires.org.au/donate/emergency-fund.
Morris said the zoo is “committed to supporting Australia’s zoos working on the front lines of this fight to care for injured wildlife.”
The Omaha zoo is home to more than a dozen animals native to Australia and some endangered plants.
