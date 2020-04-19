Maeve Wharton

Maeve Wharton was surprised to collect more than 100 food pantry items on her first day.

 MARTHA WHARTON

After 12-year-old Maeve Wharton saw a story about an Omaha food bank, she wanted to do her part.

Her mom, Martha, suggested she help an organization close to home. St. Pius X Catholic Church distributes supplies at its pantry each Wednesday, and she knew they were low on items.

The sixth grader at St. Pius X/St. Leo School made up a flyer and circulated it in her neighborhood.

“I got a lot of food,” Maeve said. “I was really surprised at how generous people were.”

On the first day of the drive, she collected about 100 cans of food and other nonperishables. Maeve planned to keep collecting for a week, then deliver the goods to the church pantry, which is now doing a drive-up service.

Mom Martha is glad her daughter is learning to take care of other people. Maeve is hoping that since people are so willing to help she can do another collection.

“I can always help more,” she said.

