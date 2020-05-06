Mayor Jean Stothert is proposing to annex eight neighborhoods that would add more than 2,100 people to Omaha.
Stothert announced the annexation package in a Wednesday press release. She’s seeking to add the following sanitary and improvement districts to the city: Hillsborough Estates; West Dodge Hills; Grayhawk Two; Manchester Ridge; Elkhorn Highland Ridge; West Dodge Pointe (and an adjacent area); Tuscan Ridge (Pacific Street West); and Lynbrook (West Hampton Park).
The neighborhoods all are concentrated in far west and northwest parts of the metro area.
Based on 2010 U.S. Census data, Omaha's population would increase by 2,158 people, according to the city.
The Planning Board will consider the annexation package at its June 3 meeting. The first reading before the City Council will occur June 16, a public reading is scheduled for June 23 and the final vote is set for July 14.
An open house for affected homeowners and businesses is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 2 at the Saddlebrook Community Center, 14850 Laurel Ave. That meeting will be canceled if crowds of more than 10 people are still prohibited.
Homeowners and businesses should receive information in the mail this week about the annexation proposal.
Property taxes in those neighborhoods would decrease by an average of nearly $505 per every $100,000 of valuation, according to the Mayor's Office. The area includes 26 miles of streets, 5.6 acres of park land and no unimproved streets.
The Omaha Fire Department already provides fire and emergency medical services to the areas, and the 911 call volume is low, according to the release. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Fire Chief Dan Olsen approve of the package, according to the mayor.
Stothert said her annexation goals have remained consistent by adding areas that are surrounded by city land, can be serviced by the Police and Fire Departments and will be “revenue positive” over the next decade.
The city estimates that over the next 10 years, it would collect more than $43.5 million in total revenue from property taxes; sales, restaurant and hotel taxes; street and highway funds; and wheel tax from those neighborhoods.
“Annexation is healthy growth,” Stothert said in the release. “When we increase our tax base, we generate revenue to expand services that benefit the whole city."
