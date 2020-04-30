The Omaha World-Herald has been honored as the Newspaper of the Year in the Tulsa Press Club's 2020 Great Plains Journalism Awards.
The regional contest honors print, web, TV and magazine journalists for outstanding stories, photography and design. The eight-state competition includes Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
The World-Herald received a number of other awards. Those recognized:
Designer of the Year: Tammy Yttri
Project/Investigative Reporting: Henry Cordes and Erin Duffy, reporting on the Omaha Public Schools' pension shortfall.
General News Reporting: Emily Nitcher and Joe Dejka, reporting on a middle school teacher's grooming and sexual abuse of a student.
Narrative Story/Series: Dirk Chatelain, "24th & Glory: The intersection of civil rights and Omaha's greatest generation of athletes"
Feature Writing: Erin Grace, reporting on a 13-year-old boy who was shot while caught in a gang battle.
Business Feature: Henry Cordes and Erin Duffy, an investigation into what went wrong with the OPS pension fund.
Sports Feature: Chris Heady, profile of Husker basketball coach Fred Hoiberg.
Sports Column: Dirk Chatelain, looking back on the Tim Miles era coaching Husker men's basketball.
Special Section: Omaha World-Herald staff, Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting.
News Page Design: Tammy Yttri
Feature Page Design: Jessica Thompson
Graphic/Illustration: Matt Haney
Headline: Cory Gilinsky
