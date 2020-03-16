The Omaha World-Herald’s top priority is the health and well-being of our customers and employees.
With the threat posed by COVID-19, we are all looking for ways to minimize physical contact and reduce the risk of transmission of the virus. One measure the World-Herald is taking is to eliminate lobby hours and handle business over the phone, via email or online.
We value the face-to-face relationships we have with customers, so we don’t take this step lightly.
We’ll still have employees ready to help with your questions and requests. Our local number is 402-346-3363, and you can select the appropriate prompt for your request.
By going to myaccount.omaha.com you can make a payment, place a temporary hold, or enter a service request for your subscription.
We also have a customer service email, CirculationCustomerService@owh.com, you can use for any questions and/or requests.
Our newsroom is working hard to bring you the most accurate, helpful and up-to-date coverage of the coronavirus as possible. Employees throughout the operation are taking every precaution to ensure safe delivery of the Omaha World-Herald and to take care of themselves. We encourage you to stay informed about the coronavirus through the Omaha World-Herald and Omaha.com. We are providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage on the website. Thank you for your support in helping us to minimize the spread of coronavirus within our community.
Please call 402-346-3363 or email CirculationCustomerService@owh.com with any questions.
And thank you, as well, for your support of local journalism. Helping to tell the community's stories is more important than ever in this challenging time.
