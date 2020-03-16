The Omaha World-Herald’s top priority is the health and well-being of our customers and employees.

With the threat posed by COVID-19, we are all looking for ways to minimize physical contact and reduce the risk of transmission of the virus. One measure the World-Herald is taking is to eliminate lobby hours and handle business over the phone, via email or online.

We value the face-to-face relationships we have with customers, so we don’t take this step lightly.

We’ll still have employees ready to help with your questions and requests. Our local number is 402-346-3363, and you can select the appropriate prompt for your request.

By going to myaccount.omaha.com you can make a payment, place a temporary hold, or enter a service request for your subscription.

We also have a customer service email, CirculationCustomerService@owh.com, you can use for any questions and/or requests.

Our newsroom is working hard to bring you the most accurate, helpful and up-to-date coverage of the coronavirus as possible. Employees throughout the operation are taking every precaution to ensure safe delivery of the Omaha World-Herald and to take care of themselves. We encourage you to stay informed about the coronavirus through the Omaha World-Herald and Omaha.com. We are providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage on the website. Thank you for your support in helping us to minimize the spread of coronavirus within our community.

Please call 402-346-3363 or email CirculationCustomerService@owh.com with any questions.

And thank you, as well, for your support of local journalism. Helping to tell the community's stories is more important than ever in this challenging time.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email