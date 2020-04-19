An Omaha woman sustained life-threatening injuries Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash near 84th and Blondo Streets.

Mekenya Cross, 22, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in critical condition, an Omaha police spokesman said. She remained in critical condition Sunday morning, according to a hospital spokeswoman. 

Investigators determined that Cross, who was not wearing a seat belt, was driving a 2006 Ford Focus erratically while eastbound on Blondo Street about 6:30 p.m. The Focus crossed into the westbound lanes and collided with a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe. 

The driver of the Tahoe, Nathaniel McKead, 40, of Omaha, sustained minor injuries, police said. The incident remains under investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email