An Omaha woman sustained life-threatening injuries Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash near 84th and Blondo Streets.
Mekenya Cross, 22, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in critical condition, an Omaha police spokesman said. She remained in critical condition Sunday morning, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
Investigators determined that Cross, who was not wearing a seat belt, was driving a 2006 Ford Focus erratically while eastbound on Blondo Street about 6:30 p.m. The Focus crossed into the westbound lanes and collided with a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe.
The driver of the Tahoe, Nathaniel McKead, 40, of Omaha, sustained minor injuries, police said. The incident remains under investigation.
