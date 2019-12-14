An Omaha woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a car crash Saturday morning near 60th and State Streets.

A 2003 Honda Accord was northbound on 60th Street about 5 a.m. when the driver swerved to avoid a deer and the car struck a tree, according to Omaha police.

The front-seat passenger, 37-year-old Mu Dah, was flown to the Nebraska Medical Center and underwent surgery, police said.

The driver, 35-year-old Wei Wei Tin, suffered a head injury that police said is not considered life-threatening.

Three rear-seat passengers, 12, 8 and 6 years old, were treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

