An Omaha woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a car crash Saturday morning near 60th and State Streets.
A 2003 Honda Accord was northbound on 60th Street about 5 a.m. when the driver swerved to avoid a deer and the car struck a tree, according to Omaha police.
The front-seat passenger, 37-year-old Mu Dah, was flown to the Nebraska Medical Center and underwent surgery, police said.
The driver, 35-year-old Wei Wei Tin, suffered a head injury that police said is not considered life-threatening.
Three rear-seat passengers, 12, 8 and 6 years old, were treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
Omaha 10 busiest intersections
10) 72nd and Grover
9) 108th and Maple
8) 86th Street/Cass Street and Dodge
7) 78th and Dodge
6) 144th and Industrial Road
5) 72nd and Pacific
4) 72nd and Dodge
3) 132nd and L/Industrial Road
2) 120th and L
1) 90th and Dodge
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.