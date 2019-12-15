Carrie Bertellotti said her son Paul would be celebrating his third Christmas this year.
The baby had a congenital defect and died not long after he was born. As Bertellotti grieved his death, she said, she became “aware of how many good people are here in Omaha.”
“When I was in my time of need, there were many people who reached out to me and offered love and support,” she said. “I’ve lived in Omaha for 20 years, but it’s only over the last couple of years that I’ve become very proud of the people that are here.”
Not long after Bertellotti’s son died, she lost her younger brother as well.
“In a one-year span, we had a lot of tragedy in our family, and we found that giving to others was a wonderful way to process our grief and move through our grief,” she said. “We know that the people we have lost would be proud of us doing good things for others.”
Bertellotti said she enjoyed reading World-Herald articles about people who donated to the Goodfellows campaign. She and her husband, Robert, decided to make a donation in honor of their son. The couple also have a 7-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son.
“I think the Omaha people are a giving people, and I think that this is an amazing place to live, and so I’m very happy to be able to honor my son by offering a donation for his memory,” Bertellotti said.
1 of 23
In 1938, Omahans created “Mile o’ Dimes” to raise funds for The World-Herald’s Goodfellows charity. Board members behind the effort are pictured here.
Members of the Omaha Knights hockey team donate to The World-Herald’s Goodfellows fund in 1948. The charity started in the late 1880s and has raised more than $16 million since record-keeping began in 1945.
Restaurateurs Ross Nisi and Eli Caniglia, with two young friends, celebrate a donation to Goodfellows in 1963. The gift was from The Strip Association, a trade group made up of people who ran restaurants on 72nd Street from Dodge to Center Streets.
From left, Mrs. David Brown, Mrs. Francis Walker and Mrs. Donald Rose, a brigadier and director of Women's Services for the Salvation Army, celebrate the opening of the Salvation Army and the World-Herald Good Fellows Toy Shop. Each day until Christmas, parents of needy families may select gifts for their children. Parents coming to the shop at 1561 Capitol Ave. must demonstrate need. Photo from an edition of The World-Herald on Dec. 21, 1972.
The World-Herald's Goodfellows fund through the years
1 of 23
In 1938, Omahans created “Mile o’ Dimes” to raise funds for The World-Herald’s Goodfellows charity. Board members behind the effort are pictured here.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Ray Messler on Dec. 15, 1938.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Goodfellows donors Burdock Fredericton and Brownie Walters made up the Cornhusker Orchestra in 1939.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Betty Litman and Ed Reinhardt on Dec. 1, 1941. Rotary Cleaners had a "Good Fellows" kitty for whenever an employee lost his temper and said something he shouldn't.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Officers of the Foreign Wars contribute to the “Mile o’ Dimes” for The World-Herald’s Goodfellows charity as “Miss Goodfellows” looks on.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Children gather to sing carols for the Goodfellows fund in 1944.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Bill looks at pictures of toys in a catalog.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of Beta Sigma Phi, a non-academic sorority, donate to Goodfellows in 1945.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Bill, pictured here in 1945, is a beneficiary of The World-Herald's Goodfellows charity.
THE WORLD-HERALD
On Dec. 7, 1947, two boys look forward to Santa's arrival.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Omaha Knights hockey team donate to The World-Herald’s Goodfellows fund in 1948. The charity started in the late 1880s and has raised more than $16 million since record-keeping began in 1945.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Gloria and Alfred write a letter to Santa Claus on Dec. 21, 1950.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Linda waits for Santa Claus on Dec. 3, 1951.
THE WORLD-HERALD
A Goodfellows Christmas card from Nov. 14, 1952.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Kenneth and his little sister look at toy ads.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Mary meets Santa Claus on Dec. 7, 1958.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Employees at the South Omaha Post Office urge people to donate to Goodfellows in 1962. From left, they are are John Cupich, Ray Meloccaro and Postmaster John Munnelly.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Restaurateurs Ross Nisi and Eli Caniglia, with two young friends, celebrate a donation to Goodfellows in 1963. The gift was from The Strip Association, a trade group made up of people who ran restaurants on 72nd Street from Dodge to Center Streets.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Pinky, a Nebraska Kennel Club champion, delivers the club’s $200 donation to Goodfellows in 1964.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Mrs. Max Sacks and Mrs. Mike Montello from The World-Herald's Goodfellows charity fill a bag held by Mike Montello, Sokol Lanes manager, dressed as Santa, on Christmas Day, 1966.
THE WORLD-HERALD
World-Herald employee Tim Daughtery accepts donations from James Wightman, Alan Johnson and Michael Henderson from the Gene Eppley Boys Club on Dec. 20, 1967.
THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Mrs. David Brown, Mrs. Francis Walker and Mrs. Donald Rose, a brigadier and director of Women's Services for the Salvation Army, celebrate the opening of the Salvation Army and the World-Herald Good Fellows Toy Shop. Each day until Christmas, parents of needy families may select gifts for their children. Parents coming to the shop at 1561 Capitol Ave. must demonstrate need. Photo from an edition of The World-Herald on Dec. 21, 1972.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Jermaine, pictured here on Nov. 24, 1982, is one of the beneficiaries of The World-Herald's Goodfellows organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.