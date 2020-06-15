470308 POOLS

Jerry Vobejda enjoys a swim with daugher Cora, 4, at the Zorinsky Aquatic Center in August 2012. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced Monday that five outdoor pools are scheduled to open July 1: Roanoke, Elmwood, Hitchcock, Miller and Zorinsky.

 JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD

Anonymous donors in Omaha have stepped in to save a summer pastime.

Five of the city's 15 outdoor pools are expected to open July 1 after a group of donors pledged to cover the roughly $700,000 cost of operating them, Mayor Jean Stothert said Monday.

The pools that will open are spread across the city: Roanoke, Elmwood, Hitchcock, Miller and Zorinsky.

Last week, Stothert said none of the city's outdoor pools would open this summer, citing cost, the inability to hire lifeguards and other practical concerns. But donor money and Gov. Pete Ricketts' announcement Monday about the further loosening of coronavirus restrictions will make pool use possible, she said.

The city will need to hire about 100 to 115 lifeguards, Stothert said. That process began Friday and will continue in the coming days.

The pools will be open for roughly six weeks and will close the second week of August. They will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. The half-hour gap will be used to clean the facilities.

Entrance to each pool will cost $2 per person. That money will be donated to the Food Bank for the Heartland, said Brook Bench, the city's parks and recreation director.

