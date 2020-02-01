The first clue about how U.S. Rep. Don Bacon’s town hall was going to go Saturday came from the three women outside protesting putting people seeking asylum in cages at the Mexican border.
The second clue came from the red “Make America Great Again” hats several people in the crowd wore, including many who cheered when Bacon talked about his vote against impeaching President Donald Trump.
That mix of 210 people at Omaha Public Schools’ Teacher Administrative Center made for lively questions, including many that focused on impeachment, spending, climate change and health care.
Bacon faces the winner this fall of a May 12 Democratic primary between 2018 nominee Kara Eastman, lawyer Ann Ashford, restaurateur Gladys Harrison and communications consultant Morgann Freeman.
Impeachment
Bacon gave his town hall crowd the same answer on impeachment he’s given The World-Herald, that the president broke no law because he delivered the aid in question to Ukraine before federal law required it.
Bacon briefly sparked shouts of disagreement and cheers when he asked why former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, wasn’t also investigated for serving on foreign corporate boards. No crime has been alleged.
In an interview after the event, Bacon acknowledged that a Government Accountability Office report said that by impounding the aid, or delaying it, Trump broke the law. He also explained his stance on impeachment.
Bacon said he sees a difference between thinking something was wrong, which he does, and deciding whether a president should be impeached for those actions. To him, Trump should not have been impeached.
“In the end, you can dispute the motive and argue about it,” Bacon said. “On Sept. 11, that aid was sent to Ukraine. The law said Sept. 30.”
Asked whether he would have treated a Democratic president’s actions the same way, had they been identical to Trump’s with Ukraine, Bacon said he hopes that he would "vote the exact same way."
Spending
A fiscal conservative in the crowd asked Bacon about addressing the national deficit, now running above $1 trillion. Bacon said Congress must clamp down on discretionary spending.
Bacon defended recent increases in military spending, saying they were needed after years of not spending enough. He said sometimes in Congress, to avoid shutdowns, you have to compromise on the budget.
He also repeated his criticism of Congress for being afraid to address the biggest budgetary issue, funding for Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. In 2016, he suggested slowly raising the retirement age for people under 40.
This time, he’s saying all should be able to agree on simpler fixes, he said, including indexing to inflation the hard cap on how much of a person’s income can be taxed for Social Security. It’s capped today at $125,000.
"We have to have good retirement plans and Medicare," Bacon said after speaking. "We have to protect them. But that’s where the deficit is booming."
Climate change
On climate change, attendees asked Bacon what he is doing to help address carbon emissions and to protect the environment from Trump’s administrative changes that they said help coal and other fossil fuels.
He said he supports efforts to capture carbon emissions from power plants, factories and other large carbon dioxide emitters and use the emissions to help manufacture products, including plastic.
He said that he also supports renewable energy from solar and wind and that he believes in federal investments in researching battery storage technology to make those power sources more reliable.
But he said he would oppose cap and trade policies put forward by some Democrats, because they would increase the costs of flying, driving, and heating and cooling homes.
Bacon said he does not believe that Congress would have the discipline to keep refunding money collected for a cap-and-trade system. He said some would end up spending the money on other things.
Health care
On health care, Bacon was asked how he can say he supports coverage for pre-existing conditions when he’s voted to repeal Obamacare.
He reminded the crowd that he voted for a GOP replacement for Obamacare that included some protections for pre-existing conditions.
He said Obamacare was too costly for many people in business for themselves, from real estate agents to farmers.
More work needs to be done, he said.
This guy needs to be replaced as do the other reps and senators from this state. They don't care about the people of this state only about their political party.
