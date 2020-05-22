20200523_new_citypresser

Caution tape wraps the playground at Seymour Smith Park in early April. The city's 197 playgrounds will reopen to the public June 1.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Mayor Jean Stothert announced Friday that Omaha's 197 city playgrounds will reopen to the public June 1, nearly two months after they were closed because of the coronavirus.

Stothert cautioned parents that the structures won't be regularly disinfected. That's because the necessary chemicals are harmful, and would need to rest for 24 hours before children could safely play.

"So basically, it's going to be play at your own risk," Stothert said during a press conference Friday.

The city's 11 splash pads also will reopen that day.

Park bathrooms will reopen June 1 as well. Stothert said they will be cleaned once a day, and signs will be posted on the bathrooms to notify people.

Portable restrooms that are normally set up at some parks will not appear this year.

Whether swimming pools, libraries and community centers will reopen in 2020 has not been decided.

Decisions on those reopenings could come in the next few weeks, and will depend on how much money the city receives from the $166 million in federal coronavirus relief money that was given to Douglas County, Stothert said.

The trap and skeet shooting range at Seymour Smith Park also will reopen June 1, as will the 18-hole disc golf course at that park.

The city-owned Koch Family Outdoor Tennis Center at Tranquility Park will reopen June 1 as well.

This is a developing story. Check back with Omaha.com for updates.

 

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

