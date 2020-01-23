Metro Omaha residents will get a reprieve from snow for several days, but not the ice.

After a bout of slushy snow, temperatures had dropped to the freezing mark Thursday evening, on their way to a Friday morning low in the mid-20s.

As a result, roads turned slick Thursday evening. 

People will need to watch for icy spots in the mornings ahead.

Daytime highs around freezing and overnight lows in the teens and 20s, mean a recurring potential for a glaze of ice near piles of snow.

There's no rain or snow in the weekend forecast and winds are expected to be light. Saturday is expected to be chillier than Sunday.

The next chance for snow arrives Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. It's possible that it will be another wet snow, given the potential for a daytime high around 32 degrees.

Details regarding that snow will become clearer as Tuesday draws nearer.

