The masks were new and the patrons few, but an Omaha strip club reopened Thursday night without intervention from police or health officials.
About 17 club members stopped by for the reopening of Club Omaha, near 120th Street and West Center Road, between 8 p.m. and midnight. All 10 dancers, who perform nude, wore masks while performing. Some of the masks looked like N95 masks, while others were blue surgical-like masks.
Patrons were required to wear masks and sign a form stating that they did not have and had not been in contact with anyone who tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
"I had to tell the girls that there's a possibility that the police will come, I'll get ticketed and we might have to shut down," owner Shane Harrington said.
Jasmine Vasquez has worked at Club Omaha for six months. Before the coronavirus pandemic shut the club down, she said, she was making up to $1,300 a night.
Vasquez said she's excited to be back at work.
"People don't see us as real people. They just think that we will spread the coronavirus," Vasquez said. "It was tough. I haven't gotten any money from anybody. It kind of put my life on a complete pause."
Harrington decided to reopen based on his reading of the state’s health directive, which says that “in order to mitigate COVID-19 related food disruption, food and beverage sales at restaurants, bars, taverns, private clubs and any dine-in establishments are allowed” beginning May 4 as long as the businesses don’t exceed 50% capacity.
The club doesn’t serve food or alcohol, but Harrington considers it a private membership club.
A spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts told a World-Herald reporter last week that the reopening would be in violation of the state’s directed health measure.
Harrington was cited April 3 by Omaha police on suspicion of violating a Douglas County health order that required 6-foot social distancing between customers and dancers.
The club makes about 65% of its revenue from March to July, Harrington said, adding that the club has lost $250,000 in the last two months. About 60 women work as independent contractors at Club Omaha, and the club has sold thousands of memberships since its opening about three years ago, Harrington said.
The loss of big local events such as the College World Series, Olympic Swim Trials, concerts and the Berkshire Hathaway weekend was a financial hit to Club Omaha, Harrington said, just as it was to many other businesses in the entertainment industry.
