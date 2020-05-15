We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The masks were new and the patrons few, but an Omaha strip club reopened Thursday night without intervention from police or health officials.

Seventeen club members stopped by for the reopening of Club Omaha, near 120th Street and West Center Road, between 8 p.m. and midnight. All 10 dancers, who perform nude, wore masks while performing. Some of the masks looked like N95 masks, while others were blue surgical-like masks.

Patrons were required to wear masks and sign a form saying they did not have COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and had not been in contact with anyone who tested positive for it.

“I had to tell the girls that there’s a possibility that the police will come, I’ll get ticketed and we might have to shut down,” owner Shane Harrington said.

Harrington was cited April 3 by Omaha police on suspicion of violating a Douglas County health order that required a 6-foot distance between customers and dancers.

Omaha City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse said Friday that police will be conducting compliance checks at businesses suspected of violating directed health measures. Omaha police said someone filed a request for a compliance check at Club Omaha at 9:20 p.m. Thursday, but the check wasn't made that night.

"I know Club Omaha has the impression that they're being singled out by law enforcement in the city of Omaha," Kuhse said. "I've seen some statements and reporting in the media from Club Omaha's owner that no one else has gotten tickets for violating these directed health measures in Omaha. I know that's not true."

Harrington decided to reopen based on his reading of the state's health directive, which says that “in order to mitigate COVID-19 related food disruption, food and beverage sales at restaurants, bars, taverns, private clubs and any dine-in establishments are allowed” starting May 4 as long as the businesses don’t exceed 50% capacity.

The club doesn’t serve food or alcohol, but Harrington considers it a private membership club.

Kuhse said Club Omaha "certainly meets the commonly understood definition of a gentleman's club," a business category that the governor has ordered to remain closed until May 31.

People operating in defiance of a directed health measure will be given a citation, Kuhse said.

Jasmine Vasquez has worked at Club Omaha for six months. Before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the club, she said, she was making up to $1,300 a night.

Vasquez said she’s excited to be back at work.

“People don’t see us as real people. They just think that we will spread the coronavirus,” she said. “It was tough. I haven’t gotten any money from anybody. It kind of put my life on a complete pause.”

The club makes about 65% of its revenue from March to July, Harrington said, adding that the club has lost $250,000 in the last two months. About 60 women work as independent contractors at Club Omaha, and the club has sold thousands of memberships since its opening about three years ago, Harrington said.

The loss of big local events such as the College World Series, the Olympic Swim Trials, concerts and the Berkshire Hathaway weekend was a financial hit to Club Omaha, Harrington said, just as it was to many other businesses in the entertainment industry.