The beautiful brick homes that characterize the neighborhood north of Memorial Park don’t quite mesh with the state of the streets that run along them, some of which are pockmarked by cracks and potholes.

As nearly any Omaha driver can attest, such streets exist across the city. Voters now face a decision: Pay more in property taxes and, in exchange, the city will have more capacity to consistently repair and maintain the roads.

By voting yes on the $200 million streets bond issue appearing on the May 12 primary ballot, the City of Omaha will undertake street maintenance projects around the city, in every City Council district and dozens of neighborhoods.

The money — which would provide an additional $40 million a year over the next five years to resurface and repair residential streets and major arterial roadways — would help bridge a gap between what the city currently spends to fix and maintain roads and what experts say the city should be spending.

Weeks ago, there seemed to be little doubt about whether voters would approve the measure. Bond issues in Omaha typically win easy approval, and the problems with city streets are clear to most any driver.

Passage of the bond issue would raise property taxes by an estimated $26 for every $100,000 of valuation.

Will economic anxiety influence the outcome of the vote?

“I think it’s a wild card,” said Paul Landow, professor of political science at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. “Normally, you could easily predict a win for a bond issue in Omaha, but today I think that people are much more concerned about their health and the health of their family. I don’t think right at this moment they’re concentrating on the potholes at all.”

Mayor Jean Stothert, who earlier this year asked the City Council to put the bond issue before voters, said she understands that priorities have changed. Those who are out of work may view the bond issue differently than they would have two months ago, she said.

But she encouraged people to think down the road.

“We absolutely recognize that people’s priorities are different,” she said in a recent interview, “but (the coronavirus pandemic) will end. This will go away. And the issues with the roads have always been there, and they’re still there, and they will be in the future.”

Transportation experts have said Omaha should be spending $75 million a year to resurface its 5,000 lane miles once every 20 years. But the city is currently able to spend $41 million — a $34 million gap.

That funding chasm has created a lot of headaches for Omaha drivers, who consistently complain about the city’s aging streets. Stothert has said road work has been underfunded by city administrations going back decades.

Steve Wilwerding, who lives with his wife in the Dundee area, said the streets near his home are certainly in need of more permanent repair. He’s already voted yes for the bond issue through a mail-in ballot.

The systems engineer said crews come out every year to fix potholes along Davenport Street, but the repairs don’t last long.

“I do think that the streets in Omaha are in pretty poor shape,” said Wilwerding, 40. “I think we’ve been kicking the can down the road for a really long time.”

City officials haven’t specified which roads and residential areas will see construction first, but they have created a list of priority projects to give voters an idea of where the city would begin. Bob Stubbe, the city’s public works director, said the list encompasses about $80 million to $100 million worth of work.

Projects on the list span neighborhoods across the city, including Florence, Walnut Grove, Cherry Ridge, Oak Hills, Candlewood, Miracle Hills and Happy Hollow.

Major arterial roads slated for resurfacing or repairs include 120th Street from Blondo to West Maple Road; 108th from L to V Streets; Pacific from 132nd Street to Bob Boozer Boulevard; and 60th Street from Ames Avenue to Sorensen Parkway.

The work will include a mix of street resurfacing, concrete repair/replacement and brick rehabilitation. If the bond issue passes, the city could begin related road work this summer, Stothert has said. Where the first projects occur will depend on engineering costs, planning work and other factors. Some of the money would go toward unimproved roads — streets that were never built to city standards and have badly deteriorated.

Since Stothert took office in 2013, the city’s street resurfacing budget has increased every year. The city’s 2020 budget included $12.6 million for it. But on average, the city resurfaces about 125 lane miles each year — half of what city officials say it should be doing each year.

On Friday, the mayor warned that the city’s budget will take a hit because of the effects of the coronavirus. The city doesn’t yet know how big that hit will be, but if it were 10% of the city’s $420 million general fund budget, that would leave a $40 million hole.

The Public Works Department pays for most of its work outside of the general fund through a mix of gas taxes, sewer fees, the wheel tax and other sources.

The city could increase the wheel tax, which costs drivers $50 a year, without a public vote, but Stothert has said she doesn’t support that option to pay for more street funding. She has said it’s important that a long-range funding plan have buy-in from taxpayers.

After last year’s record-setting winter that inundated Omaha’s roads with potholes, the city spent more than $13 million from January to June to repair about 67,500 of them. Those are quick fixes, Stothert said, and a long-term pavement maintenance and rehabilitation program — like the one the bond issue would create — would fix and maintain streets on a regular basis.

“You can put those streets on a regular cycle so that they don’t get to a point where they look like a minefield,” said Stubbe, the public works director.

The $200 million in bond funding would cover only a portion of the city’s streets. The city would need to come back with a series of bond issues to keep going. Over a 20-year period, the city expects that it would have the funding to resurface every street in Omaha. Stothert has said the city can accomplish that with a one-time increase in the property tax levy.

Councilwoman Aimee Melton, who represents northwest Omaha, said she understands that many Omahans are counting every dollar right now and that a tax increase may not be attractive to some. But one way or another, Melton said, drivers will pay: either to fix damage to their vehicles caused by poor roads or through the bump in property taxes.

Councilman Brinker Harding, who represents parts of west Omaha, said it may be more important than ever for Omahans to consider passing the bond issue because of the economic impact. New roads projects would spur construction and create jobs.

Stothert made a similar argument.

“I don’t think there would be a bigger boost to our economy than having a lot more construction jobs created to work on these multiple road projects,” she said.

The unemployment rate in Nebraska jumped from 2.9% in February to 4.2% in March — its largest monthly jump in nearly 45 years.

If the bond issue fails, a new one couldn’t be added to the Nov. 3 ballot because of a law requiring at least a six-month gap, Stothert said. The following election would be the May 2021 city election, which will include the mayoral and City Council races. Stothert said she wouldn’t be interested in adding a bond issue to that election.

Votes on the bond issue are already being cast as a surge of people request early ballots. Douglas County expected to receive 125,000 mail-in ballot requests by Monday.

Stothert had planned to hold a series of town hall meetings in March and April to talk about the city’s street needs, but those meetings were canceled because of the coronavirus. Anyone who requests an early ballot should receive a pamphlet from the city with information about the bond issue.

Landow, the UNO professor who worked as chief of staff for former Mayor Mike Fahey, said he plans to vote yes on the bond issue.

"The streets are in the worst condition they've been in in my memory — and I'm pretty old at this stage of the game," said Landow, 71. "I think something needs to be done."