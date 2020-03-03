Shoppers stocking up on essentials due to coronavirus

Shoppers have begun to raid the shelves of local stores of supplies like water, bleach and disinfectants. For the most part, though, local stores were still well-supplied on Tuesday afternoon. This image is from Target at 72nd and Dodge Streets.

 NANCY GAARDER/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Omaha father had a grocery cart full of bottled water that he was loading into his van Tuesday afternoon outside the Aldi on 72nd Street.

Yes, he said with a smile, this is because of the coronavirus.

“I’m sure people will say I’m crazy, but I’m fine,” said Coffi, who asked that his last name not be used. “(We) don’t know how the virus will spread. We want to be prepared in case something happens.”

A visit to a sampling of stores in the Dodge and 72nd Street corridor found them to have plenty of food and supplies on Monday afternoon, though shoppers had snapped up large amounts of toilet paper, water, bleach and other staples. None of the stores, however, were lacking entirely in any of those items. Stores visited included CVS, Walmart, Aldi, Target and the Baker’s on Saddle Creek Road. CVS also was fully stocked with flu and cold medications.

water

Shoppers have begun to raid the shelves of local stores of supplies like water, bleach and disinfectants. For the most part, though, local stores were still well-supplied on Tuesday afternoon. This image is from the Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Saddle Creek Road.

Coffi said his concern is that it may be hard to get supplies if someone is diagnosed with the illness in Omaha. He and his wife have three children.

“If they ask people to stay home, it will not be the time to run to the store,” he said. “If nothing happens, it’s OK — we’re happy!”

Hand sanitizer has been flying off the shelves in stores nationally and online. Sales in the U.S. were up 73% in the four weeks ending Feb. 22 compared to the same period a year ago, according to market research firm Nielsen.

On Amazon, the price for hand sanitizer has skyrocketed. Three 4-ounce bottles of Purell were selling for $69 Tuesday afternoon.

The alcohol-based gel is convenient, but hand sanitizer isn’t the best way to clean your hands, health officials say. For that, soap and water remains best, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Walmart has seen higher demand for cleaning supplies and other items, similar to when shoppers start preparing for a hurricane. The world’s largest retailer says it is working with suppliers to stock up again on those items, including hand sanitizer.

The retail industry’s response is going beyond simply restocking shelves. Stores are trying to anticipate how shopping patterns might change and how stores can adapt. The Food Industry Association has published a guide for its members.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

Photos: More people potentially exposed to coronavirus flown to Nebraska

1 of 22

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started