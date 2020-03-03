Shoppers have begun to raid the shelves of local stores of supplies like water, bleach and disinfectants. For the most part, though, local stores were still well-supplied on Tuesday afternoon. This image is from Target at 72nd and Dodge Streets.
Shoppers have begun to raid the shelves of local stores of supplies like water, bleach and disinfectants. For the most part, though, local stores were still well-supplied on Tuesday afternoon. This image is from the Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Saddle Creek Road.
The Omaha father had a grocery cart full of bottled water that he was loading into his van Tuesday afternoon outside the Aldi on 72nd Street.
Yes, he said with a smile, this is because of the coronavirus.
“I’m sure people will say I’m crazy, but I’m fine,” said Coffi, who asked that his last name not be used. “(We) don’t know how the virus will spread. We want to be prepared in case something happens.”
A visit to a sampling of stores in the Dodge and 72nd Street corridor found them to have plenty of food and supplies on Monday afternoon, though shoppers had snapped up large amounts of toilet paper, water, bleach and other staples. None of the stores, however, were lacking entirely in any of those items. Stores visited included CVS, Walmart, Aldi, Target and the Baker’s on Saddle Creek Road. CVS also was fully stocked with flu and cold medications.
Coffi said his concern is that it may be hard to get supplies if someone is diagnosed with the illness in Omaha. He and his wife have three children.
“If they ask people to stay home, it will not be the time to run to the store,” he said. “If nothing happens, it’s OK — we’re happy!”
Hand sanitizer has been flying off the shelves in stores nationally and online. Sales in the U.S. were up 73% in the four weeks ending Feb. 22 compared to the same period a year ago, according to market research firm Nielsen.
On Amazon, the price for hand sanitizer has skyrocketed. Three 4-ounce bottles of Purell were selling for $69 Tuesday afternoon.
The alcohol-based gel is convenient, but hand sanitizer isn’t the best way to clean your hands, health officials say. For that, soap and water remains best, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
Walmart has seen higher demand for cleaning supplies and other items, similar to when shoppers start preparing for a hurricane. The world’s largest retailer says it is working with suppliers to stock up again on those items, including hand sanitizer.
The retail industry’s response is going beyond simply restocking shelves. Stores are trying to anticipate how shopping patterns might change and how stores can adapt. The Food Industry Association has published a guide for its members.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
Vehicles carry American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast — and are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus — west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center on Monday.
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser sits outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles to the center. The vehicles carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
A Nebraska State Patrol vehicle sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after troopers helped escort several vehicles to the building. The vehicles were carrying American citizens who had been on a cruise ship off Japan's coast. The Americans are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Some of the 13 Americans with a “high index of suspicion” for the new coronavirus travel by bus from Eppley to the med center campus. They were brought here because UNMC has an “ideal venue” for them: the newly opened National Quarantine Unit.
A Nebraska Medicine SUV sits at the garage door at the Davis Global Center on Monday. The vehicle carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Vehicles head west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center carrying American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles that contained American citizens to the Nebraska Medical Center campus. The Americans were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus Monday. They helped escort several vehicles that carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus. The troopers had just directed the FedEx van away from the building.
Law enforcement escorts Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Vehicles carry American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast — and are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus — west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center on Monday.
A Nebraska State Patrol vehicle sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after troopers helped escort several vehicles to the building. The vehicles were carrying American citizens who had been on a cruise ship off Japan's coast. The Americans are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Some of the 13 Americans with a “high index of suspicion” for the new coronavirus travel by bus from Eppley to the med center campus. They were brought here because UNMC has an “ideal venue” for them: the newly opened National Quarantine Unit.
A Nebraska Medicine SUV sits at the garage door at the Davis Global Center on Monday. The vehicle carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Vehicles head west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center carrying American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles that contained American citizens to the Nebraska Medical Center campus. The Americans were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus Monday. They helped escort several vehicles that carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus. The troopers had just directed the FedEx van away from the building.
