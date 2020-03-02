The man in charge of clearing Omaha's streets when the snow falls and filling potholes when the snow has melted will leave his job this month.

Austin Rowser, the city's street maintenance engineer, submitted a letter of resignation Feb. 24, according to the city. His last day will be March 10, said Todd Pfitzer, assistant Public Works director.

20180223_new_gpsplows04 (copy)

Austin Rowser

Rowser said it has "been a pleasure to serve the City of Omaha." He said he's leaving for another job outside city government.

He most recently made $129,168 a year, according to Deborah Sander, the city's human resources director.

Rowser started working in the Public Works Department in 2012 as an assistant street maintenance engineer. He was promoted to his current role in 2015.

The Public Works Department was slammed last winter when multiple rounds of snow produced one of the worst years for potholes in recent memory.

From mid-March through late May, crews filled more than 55,000 potholes.

The season was bad enough that the city made an exception to a long-standing policy and paid some people whose vehicles sustained damage from driving over the craters.

Photos: Potholes cause problems across Omaha in 2019

1 of 7

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Tags

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started