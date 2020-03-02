The man in charge of clearing Omaha's streets when the snow falls and filling potholes when the snow has melted will leave his job this month.
Austin Rowser, the city's street maintenance engineer, submitted a letter of resignation Feb. 24, according to the city. His last day will be March 10, said Todd Pfitzer, assistant Public Works director.
Rowser said it has "been a pleasure to serve the City of Omaha." He said he's leaving for another job outside city government.
He most recently made $129,168 a year, according to Deborah Sander, the city's human resources director.
Rowser started working in the Public Works Department in 2012 as an assistant street maintenance engineer. He was promoted to his current role in 2015.
