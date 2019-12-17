Snow plow

A plow removes snow from 132nd Street near its intersection with Westwood Lane on Feb. 24.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The people who drive and fix Omaha's snowplows got a gift Tuesday that could keep more experienced employees plowing the streets.

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a seasonal pay bump of about $3 an hour for their shifts during the cold-weather months.

Street maintenance engineer Austin Rowser proposed the change to try to help the Public Works Department hold onto more employees.

Any of the 141 union street maintenance workers who touch a plow or other snow-removal equipment should get the pay increase.

The bump, which takes effect in January, will represent a 12% to 18% temporary pay increase for people who earn $18-$25 an hour.

Union leaders say many employees tire of the grind of winter shifts, which run from 3:30 a.m. to noon or noon to 8:30 p.m. through mid-March. Those shifts get harder when significant snow falls, increasing to 12 hours.

The 10 biggest single-day snowfalls in Omaha history

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135,

twitter.com/asanderford

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription