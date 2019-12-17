The people who drive and fix Omaha's snowplows got a gift Tuesday that could keep more experienced employees plowing the streets.
The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a seasonal pay bump of about $3 an hour for their shifts during the cold-weather months.
Street maintenance engineer Austin Rowser proposed the change to try to help the Public Works Department hold onto more employees.
Any of the 141 union street maintenance workers who touch a plow or other snow-removal equipment should get the pay increase.
The bump, which takes effect in January, will represent a 12% to 18% temporary pay increase for people who earn $18-$25 an hour.
Union leaders say many employees tire of the grind of winter shifts, which run from 3:30 a.m. to noon or noon to 8:30 p.m. through mid-March. Those shifts get harder when significant snow falls, increasing to 12 hours.
The 10 biggest single-day snowfalls in Omaha history
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.