"The cost of inflatable turkeys is always high, but Americans have always paid it. And one path we shall never choose, and that is the path of surrender, or submission." — Not John F. Kennedy
The Inflatable Turkey War of 2019 continues unabated.
Dan Vacha, who lives near 156th and Harrison Streets, said Thursday that he now has 25 inflatable turkeys in front of his house. His neighbors, the Aron and Amanda Friskopp family, have 21.
As of 3 p.m., anyway.
Early this week, The World-Herald posted a story about the turkey battle, and it quickly became a reader favorite.
Since the story ran, Vacha estimated that every 30 seconds, a car pulls up and a person takes photos of the inflatable flocks. He also noted that the Wall Street Journal was sending a reporter — a war correspondent? — to Omaha on Friday to write about the battle.
The friendly war has been going on for four years, after the Friskopps were given an inflatable turkey. They then put out two, then three.
Vacha responded by putting up one turkey. The next year, he had four.
The war has escalated from there.
Vacha noted that 9-year-old Paxton Friskopp had not yet come home from school, so the number may change. Paxton, Vacha said, has made sure his dad puts out one more turkey than Vacha.
Vacha said he hopes the fighting ends soon, because it's costing him a lot of money. As the earlier World-Herald account noted, 6-foot inflatables can cost as much as $100, and the smaller ones cost about $25.
