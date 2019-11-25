Heartland of America Park

A rendering from OJB Landscape Architecture shows what the future could hold for Heartland of America Park in downtown Omaha. The park plan is part of a nearly $300 million plan to redevelop Omaha's riverfront. 

 OJB Landscape Architecture

Get your downtown lake laps in over the holiday weekend. Construction comes to Heartland of America Park on Dec. 2.

Omaha's nearly $300 million transformation of three downtown parks into "The RiverFront" is moving east from Gene Leahy Mall. The work will close the city's part of Heartland's lake, its views and its trails for three years.

HOA Conceptual Site Program 2019

Here is an early rendering of possible features in the new Heartland of America Park. Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority officials say the layout could change a bit during design and construction.

The park, which takes visitors onto the Conagra campus, will reopen once construction is complete in 2023, the Metropolitan Convention and Entertainment Authority said Monday. Conagra's part will stay open.

Signs will go up around the park starting about 6 a.m. Dec. 2. Fences will follow. Officials don't expect to close any streets for this step in the construction, because Heartland of America Park is fairly isolated.

MECA is managing the renovations of all three downtown parks for the city. Private donors are funding much of the work, with the city providing $50 million in bonds and about $3 million a year for maintenance.

Heartland of America Park 2

Heartland of America Park, where a lead battery disposal facility operated until 1982. Through early 2023, construction work will shrink the park’s lake and create a promenade, among other features.

The World-Herald in October explored some of the changes headed to 25-acre Heartland of America Park, located east of Eighth and Douglas Streets. Early renderings highlight a broad swath of new green space.

Some of that space comes from filling in the northern part of the man-made lake and building a causeway over the lake bed. Folks will be able to amble from leveled-off Gene Leahy Mall all the way to the Missouri River.

The new Heartland of America Park will host food trucks, a seasonal market, a tiered botanical garden and a skating ribbon that shifts from smooth concrete in the summer to ice in the winter.

Skate ribbon

This rendering shows a ribbon-shaped rink that would be used for ice skating in the winter and rollerblading in the summer.

Parks employees already have removed statues from the park, taking them to central Omaha's Memorial Park. The closure is the next step.

Engineers responsible for the work say it should not disturb any of the environmental hazards buried beneath several feet of soil from when the area was home to a lead battery recycling plant.

Omaha Parks and Recreation have turned off the park's fountains as usual with cold weather arriving. They expect to turn them back on in the spring.

Major construction on the Gene Leahy Mall is expected to finish up in late 2021, with work on some amenities stretching into 2024.

Work on nearby Lewis and Clark Landing near the foot of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge is set to begin in late summer to early fall 2020.

Photos: Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall through the years

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135,

twitter.com/asanderford

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription