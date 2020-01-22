...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF
TRACE AMOUNTS TO HALF AN INCH POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT AFTERNOON COMMUTERS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
A pedestrian navigates a sidewalk as another round of snow and ice cover the ground in Omaha on Wednesday.
Grab a shovel, and get out there soon to shovel your sidewalk.
The timing of Wednesday's snow, with more of the white stuff coming, means a ticking clock for Omaha residents who want to avoid getting a sidewalk-shoveling bill from the city.
A city ordinance requires people to shovel local sidewalks within 24 hours after major streets have been cleared of snow. The clock resets after each snowfall, officials said.
Those who don't clear their walks risk neighbors reporting them to Public Works or the Mayor's Hotline. This year, for the first time, slow shovelers will get a written warning to clear snow before the city has the work done and bills them.
Omaha sent out its first written notices of the season Tuesday to 25 to 30 property owners. The cityhas not yet sent out a private contractor to clear sidewalks, Public Works says.
If the city asks a contractor to clear the walk, people can expect to pay hundreds of dollars.
Sidewalk snow removal contractors say they have to charge that much because it takes special equipment and a lot more time to remove ice that forms over packed snow that's left on sidewalks too long.
But the amount that Omaha residents pay should be less than last year due to a changein the law and cheaper bids from private contractors hired to do the work. City Council member Aimee Melton proposed the change that requires Public Works to charge the market rate for scooping private sidewalks.
Her proposal was intended to address a situation in which a snow contractor charged 184 property owners a combined $174,117in 2018-19. The city billed most homeowners between $300 and $700, and home and business owners with longer sidewalks were asked to pay hundreds more.
To keep people shoveling their own walks, the new ordinance also added fines for repeat offenders who don't shovel their walksof up to $300 per offense.
The 10 biggest April snowfalls in Omaha history
1 of 11
Surprise storms are snow-fun when they put a damper on spring. Here's a look at the 10 biggest snowstorms during April in Omaha's recorded history. This storm in 2007 just missed the cut.
1. April 21, 1992: 9.3 inches. A meteorologist predicted only one-fifth of an inch of snow would fall on Omaha, and boy was he wrong. Omaha experienced its greatest ever snowstorm in the month of April as a result of a surprise cold snap.
April showers bring May flowers, but sometimes you get snow instead. Here are the 10 biggest April snowfalls in Omaha's history.
1 of 11
Surprise storms are snow-fun when they put a damper on spring. Here's a look at the 10 biggest snowstorms during April in Omaha's recorded history. This storm in 2007 just missed the cut.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
1. April 21, 1992: 9.3 inches. A meteorologist predicted only one-fifth of an inch of snow would fall on Omaha, and boy was he wrong. Omaha experienced its greatest ever snowstorm in the month of April as a result of a surprise cold snap.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVE
2. April 4, 1945: 8.6 inches. A two-day snowstorm brought slushy, soupy snow to Omaha, blanketing the start of spring.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVE
3. April 7, 1928: 8.5 inches. This surprise snow wasn't a world record, but two first-time snow sculptors from San Francisco claimed a world record for their snowman.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
4. April 18, 1907: 5.8 inches. A World-Herald cartoon depicted Mother Nature as a cruel torturess for that spring's unpredictable weather.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
5. April 2, 1979: 4.8 inches. Jim Bayly swept snow 11 days before the season opener at Johnny Rosenblatt Stadium in 1979.
ED RATH/THE WORLD-HERALD
6. April 2, 1975: 4.6 inches. Spring snow in 1975 piled onto an already traumatic year for ranchers.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVE
T7. April 7, 2003: 4.5 inches. Easter eggs were covered in snow in Tekamah after the 2003 blizzard.
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
T7. April 14, 1983: 4.5 inches. Day two of a snowstorm was brushed off by railroad workers, who got back to work as the sun came back out.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
9. April 19, 1907: 4.3 inches. Late season snow laid damage to early-blooming fruit trees in 1907 Omaha.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVES
10. April 13, 1983: 4 inches. Snow made headlines in 1983, but it didn't top an inflatable King Kong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.