Omaha Rodeo

JR Vezain of Cowley, Wyoming, competes in the River City Rodeo held in 2014. This year's rodeo has been canceled.

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Omaha Rodeo has canceled its event for this year. 

The rodeo, scheduled for Sept. 25 and 26, was canceled because of concerns surrounding COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Organizers made the decision with the health and safety of fans, contestants, volunteers and the community in mind. 

“As an extreme sporting event, with fans of all ages, the Omaha Rodeo is committed to supporting the health and safety of our fans as well as the volunteers who support the rodeo’s philanthropic programs,” volunteer Beth Greiner said in a release.

The rodeo is planning its 2021 event for Sept. 24 and 25 at the CHI Health Center.

Our best staff images from June 2020

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email