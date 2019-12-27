Omahans can bring in 2020 with a bang.

People can shoot off fireworks in Omaha from 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Just don’t expect to buy those fireworks in Omaha. Fireworks can’t be purchased in the city over New Year’s.

The Omaha City Council voted in 2018 to shorten the city’s New Year’s and July Fourth fireworks seasons.

Violating city rules on fireworks can result in a fine of $300 for the first offense, $400 for a second offense and $500 for third and subsequent offenses.

Don’t feel like shooting fireworks off yourself? Watch Omaha’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show near the CHI Health Center and TD Ameritrade Park.

Free parking will be available in Lots A, B and C of the CHI Health Center. The fireworks show will start at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The parking lots open to the public at 6 p.m.

Here’s how other cities in the area handle the sale and use of New Year’s Eve fireworks:

Lincoln

Does not allow the sale or discharge of winter fireworks.

Bellevue

Sale: No winter sales

Use: 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Papillion

Sale: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday, and 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Use: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday, and 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

La Vista

Does not allow the sale or discharge of winter fireworks.

Ralston

Does not allow the sale or discharge of winter fireworks.

