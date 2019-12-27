Kentucky's T.J. Collett, left, California's Quentin Selma, Duke's Michael Rothenberg, Mississippi's Tyler Keenan, Northern Kentucky's Griffin Doersching and Wake Forest's Chris Lanzilli watch highlights from past derbies before the first round of the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
Photos: 2019 Home Run Derby and Omaha World-Herald fireworks show
Downtown Omaha is illuminated by the 35th annual Omaha World-Herald fireworks display on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern KentuckyÕs Griffin Doersching has Gatorade dumped on him after winning the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crowds gather for the 35th annual Omaha World-Herald fireworks show after the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Official ball kids attempt to catch the ball during the first round of the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Official ball kids Cannon Smeal,12, left, and Carson Herrmann,12, throw around the ball before the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crowds gather for the 35th annual Omaha World-Herald fireworks show after the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
The TD Ameritrade Park grounds crew watch the Omaha World-Herald fireworks show after the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on June 29.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Home run hitters Chris Lanzilli (24) of Wake Forest and Tyler Keenan (10) of Mississippi watch the fireworks after the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Shane Gould, 36, watches the Omaha World-Herald fireworks show while his son Owen, 2, holds his ears after the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kentucky's T.J. Collett laughs during the the first round of College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
California's Quentin Selma takes a breath during the first round of the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Duke's Michael Rothenberg hits the ball during the first round of the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Derby-goers attempt to catch a 442-foot home run from Northern Kentucky's Griffin Doersching during the first round of the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Kentucky's Griffin Doersching takes a breath after his turn during the first round of the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Chris Lanzilli hits the ball during the first round of the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Official ball kid Mason Dawes, 13 of Lincoln throws the ball before the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
An official ball kid throws the ball up into the stands before the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the crowd reach to catch a home run from Mississippi's Tyler Keenan during the first round of the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi's Tyler Keenan embraces his father during the first round of the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Carolyn Herdsmen, 5, of Omaha cheers during the first round of the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Kentucky's Griffin Doersching laughs before his turn during the first round of the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
California's Quentin Selma hits the ball during the first round of the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kentucky's T.J. Collett hits a home run during the first round of the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi's Tyler Keenan hits the ball during the first round of the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Chris Lanzilli laughs after jokingly bunting the ball as his first hit during the first round of the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern KentuckyÕs Griffin Doersching hits the ball during the first round of the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern KentuckyÕs Griffin Doersching waits for MississippiÕs Tyler Keenan to finish his turn in the third round of the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern KentuckyÕs Griffin Doersching, left, embraces opponent MississippiÕs Tyler Keenan after winning the College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern KentuckyÕs Griffin Doersching holds the College Home Run Derby trophy up high after winning the third round over MississippiÕs Tyler Keenan at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
