South Omaha skateboarders who installed their own ramps at a city park won’t get the happy ending they hoped for — at least for now.
The skateboarders awoke Monday to find that city employees had removed ramps from the tennis courts at Lynch Park near 20th and Dorcas Streets, two days after the group gathered at the park to gin up support for leaving the ramps in place.
Omaha Parks and Recreation Director Brook Bench said the ramps were dangerous and did not meet city code. They had been drilled into the tennis courts and installed without city approval.
Officials said the city would have been liable if someone had been injured while using them.
But advocates and the skateboarders themselves say the city missed the larger point: The park had become an important South Omaha gathering place that the teenagers felt responsible for.
They put up signs asking visitors to respect one another and avoid littering. They spent time after school there, keeping busy and out of trouble. And, of course, they tried to one-up each other with their best Tony Hawk moves.
“These guys tore that space away from us,” said Brenton Gomez, 32, a member of the Nebraska Public Skateparks Council.
The removal even got the attention of Hawk, a retired professional skateboarder. A spokesman for the Tony Hawk Foundation said the city’s choice was a “divestment in our youth.”
“We are encouraged by the outcry of public support that the skate park is getting,” the spokesman said in a statement. “We support the efforts of Omaha youth to create the kind of environment that they want to live in.”
The Nebraska Public Skateparks Council is advocating for a skate park to be built along the riverfront in downtown Omaha. Hawk made a video voicing his support for the project.
Some hope remains that teenagers in South Omaha will one day have a city-approved skate park to call their own, though likely not at Lynch Park. Bench planned to meet Tuesday with Gomez and others to talk about the issue — something Bench said he wished would have happened sooner. The skateboarders and their advocates had never contacted the city.
But actually landing a skate park in South Omaha could prove to be a challenge. Bench said the city doesn’t have money for such a park in its capital improvement program, which is planned five years out. A private source of money could speed up the process.
City-managed skate parks exist at Roberts Park north of 78th and Cass Streets, Seymour Smith Park near 72nd and Harrison Streets, and Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Elkhorn.
The removed ramps were being stored at a city maintenance facility. Bench said the skateboarders will be able to claim them if they wish. Lynch Park now has signs telling people that the tennis courts are to be used only for tennis.
City Councilman Vinny Palermo, who represents South Omaha, said he thinks it’s shameful that the city removed the ramps before meeting with those involved. He said he has driven by the park many times to see young people of many ages and backgrounds enjoying the space.
Had this happened in a west Omaha park, Palermo said, the story may have been different.
“I think the lack of transparency of what transpired (at) Lynch Park over the past week is shameful,” he said. “It’s a disservice to the inner-city kids.”
Mr. Palermo please reach out to resources within our city to help the constituents in that area build the skatepark they desire. There are no winners in a game of finger pointing and nothing gets accomplished. We are fortunate to have private funding opportunities in our city that, with collaboration and effort, can succeed in reaching common goals.
Thoughtless and heartless!
No skate parks East of 42nd. st. The one installed 'wasn't up to code'. If the same ramp was installed by a Union City employee, would it be 'Up to code'?
