Omaha has placed a temporary hold on recycling pickup for this Saturday.
The schedule change affects those living in the Friday service area; collection was moved to Saturday this week due to the Memorial Day holiday.
Residents are asked to wait to put out their recyclables until Friday, June 5, the city's Public Works Department said in a press release.
The delay will help the city's waste hauler, Waste Management, complete garbage pickup. In any areas where trash is not picked up on its regular day, Waste Management will return the next day.
"For health and sanitation reasons the focus is to collect garbage," the press release said.
"The impacts of the pandemic are often unpredictable; modifications to the schedule of collection may be necessary and come with short notice," the press release said.
Why is anyone even pretending that WM will do their job. Just kill the recycling and save a boat load of money and deduct it from their payments.
Why does Jean always gives WM a free pass when the break their contract. They have gotten way to many passes since the signed their contract.
