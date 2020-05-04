We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Omaha Public Library will offer curbside pickup for books, DVDs, CDs, magazines, seeds and other items effective Tuesday.

The service will be available at five branch locations. Patrons can check out up to 40 items, but there are no returns at this time.

For information, including available materials, visit omahalibrary.org.

Locations and times for curbside pickup:

Milton R. Abrahams Branch, 5111 N. 90th St., 402-444-6284, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bess Johnson Elkhorn Branch, 2100 Reading Plaza, 402-289-4367, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Millard Branch, 13214 Westwood Lane, 402-444-4848, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Charles B. Washington Branch, 2868 Ames Ave., 402-444-4849, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Willa Cather Branch, 1905 S. 44th St., 402-444-4851., Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Nancy Gaarder