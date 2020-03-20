Effective immediately, if motorists in the city of Omaha get in a fender bender, they shouldn't call police to take a report.
In order to reduce interactions with the public and potentially stop any spread of the novel coronavirus, Omaha police officers no longer will respond to minor vehicle collisions, officials announced Friday.
Motorists should move their vehicles to a safe location and exchange information, said Lt. Sherie Thomas, a department spokeswoman.
If the collision caused serious injuries that require immediate medical attention or the vehicles are not movable, people still should call 911.
Omaha police usually drop this non-emergency response during snowy, icy conditions, when multiple vehicles slide into each other or off the road.
Thomas said the department is working on further changes that will be put in place next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.