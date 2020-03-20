Effective immediately, if motorists in the city of Omaha get in a fender bender, they shouldn't call police to take a report.

In order to reduce interactions with the public and potentially stop any spread of the novel coronavirus, Omaha police officers no longer will respond to minor vehicle collisions, officials announced Friday.

Motorists should move their vehicles to a safe location and exchange information, said Lt. Sherie Thomas, a department spokeswoman.

If the collision caused serious injuries that require immediate medical attention or the vehicles are not movable, people still should call 911.

​Omaha police usually drop this non-emergency response during snowy, icy conditions, when multiple vehicles slide into each other or off the road.

Thomas said the department is working on further changes that will be put in place next week.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email