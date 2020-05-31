In the Old Market, law enforcement and what appeared to be small groups of protesters squared off again as the start of the 8 p.m. curfew came and went.
A number of demonstrators left after police began firing tear gas and pepper balls into the crowd past the curfew deadline, but small pockets remained.
Just before 9:30 p.m., protesters began to use barricades and closed road signs as shields against the tear gas canisters police were shooting toward 13th and Howard Streets. Police doused a small fire started in a dumpster and began pushing protesters west.
Earlier in the night, police in riot gear blocked off the street at the corner of 12th and Harney Streets, near the Hive, the bar where a 22-year-old protester, James Scurlock, was shot and killed Saturday night.
Police and the Nebraska National Guard cordoned off the area, and the block remained relatively empty.
Several protesters were arrested, and two buses were staged at 14th and Jackson Streets to transport those detained.
The crowd began to scatter as officers marched on 13th Street, but chants, car horns and the boom of tear gas canisters continued to ring out. Fireworks were also being thrown.
Jesus Arredondo, Jr. said the protest was peaceful until police started moving in on protesters, shooting tear-gas and what he said were flash-bang grenades.
He held a sign: “Justice for James. Justice for All.”
State snowplows, traffic cones and police cruisers blocked Interstate exits into the downtown area.
At the Omaha Police Department’s northeast precinct near 30th and Taylor Streets, police turned on their cruiser sirens to mark the start of the curfew. Vehicles drove by honking their horns, yelling obscenities and flipping off the police. The police officers did not react.
* * *
For the third day in a row, crowds gathered in Omaha to protest the killing of George Floyd.
The rallies downtown and in North Omaha remained peaceful early Sunday evening before the 8 p.m. curfew.
More than 1,000 people turned out in the heart of Omaha’s black community to honor Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody. Leaders of the rally urged attendees to get educated on the issues, vote, show up at City Council meetings and positively engage on issues.
In downtown Omaha, several roads into the area were blocked, including Leavenworth and Dodge Streets. The windows at the Hilton Garden Inn were boarded up in anticipation of the potential for violence.
The Nebraska National Guard and local enforcement were stationed at 13th and Jackson Streets as the crowd marched through the Old Market. During one demonstration, protesters lay on 13th Street between Harney and Jackson Streets with their hands behind their backs, yelling “I can’t breathe.”
Several in attendance said they had come to honor James Scurlock, a 22-year-old protester who was shot and killed Saturday night by a downtown bar owner.
“He was my best friend, my go-to. He was there for me at my lowest,” one woman said.
Some officers and protesters bumped elbows and exchanged positive words.
Sunday night’s rallies followed two nights of peaceful protests that turned violent.
At the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation Visitors Center, attendees handed out water and pizza.
Kevin Williams of the ZAC Riders motorcycle club said members of his group attended to be sure that none of the problems that happened downtown on Saturday happened in North Omaha.
Carson Androwski of Omaha handed out pizza. “I just want to make sure they are all taken care of because there is a lot more work to do,” Androwski said.
Two others, Travis Bennett and Elijah Smith, gave out water.
Bennett said he decided to attend the rally for his community. “I want to see us grow as one,” he said.
World-Herald staff writers Z Long, Mike Sautter and Jessica Wade contributed to this report.
