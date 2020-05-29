A protest near 72nd and Dodge Streets escalated about 8 p.m. Friday when police used tear gas canisters to disperse a crowd that gathered on Dodge Street.
At least one arrest was made as the crowd chanted "I can't breathe," "We just want peace" and "(Expletive) the police."
The crowd, which was estimated to number more than 1,000, had gathered to protest the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died at the hands of a white police officer.
Julia Hughes, 16, said she was pushed to the ground as a line of officers moved to disperse the crowd Friday evening.
"They just kept on moving. I didn't have time to move," she said.
The protest organizers called for a peaceful gathering, and the 6 p.m. rally started that way. Protesters held signs that said "Black Lives Matter," "Our skin is not a weapon," and "I can't breathe." Passing cars honked at the crowd.
The nearby Target closed its doors early. A sign announcing the store’s temporary closure posted to the doors didn’t mention the protests.
A Target spokesperson told KMTV that the store was closed at 2 p.m. “out of concern for the safety of our team and guests.”
A number of Target stores in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area have been temporarily closed after riots this week in which retailers were looted, and a police station was set on fire. Target is headquartered in Minneapolis.
In a Facebook post, one of the organizers of the Omaha protest asked participants to “stay away from Target” and to avoid parking on private property.
Hundreds have gathered at 72nd and Dodge to protest the death of #goergefloyd pic.twitter.com/MZo04vQ6nu— Jessica Wade (@Jess_Wade_OWH) May 29, 2020
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday encouraged Nebraskans to act peacefully when exercising their First Amendment right to protest.
Ricketts called the incident leading to Floyd’s death an “egregious violation of Mr. Floyd’s rights” and said the officer, who was fired earlier this week, should be charged and tried.
Later Friday, the Hennepin County attorney announced that the officer, Derek Chauvin, had been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The four officers who were at the scene have been fired.
Ricketts said he had not seen the video himself but was basing his reaction on news reports and the responses of law enforcement officials. He said the case reflects poorly on law enforcement and creates mistrust between law enforcement and communities of color.
“It’s really just another terrible case here in the United States,” he said.
Also on Friday, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said in a statement that the events “fractured not only the relationship between Minneapolis residents and their police department, but potentially every police-community relationship in the country.”
He said that he has reviewed video of the Minneapolis officers’ actions and that their tactics are in “direct contrast” with the Lincoln Police Department’s training and use-of-control policies.
Other law enforcement officials in Nebraska, including Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, have also condemned the officers’ actions.
A small group of protesters gathered on the State Capitol’s north steps Friday, along with State Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, holding signs calling for justice for Floyd and saying “White Silence Supports White Violence.”
Another rally, held Thursday outside the northeast Omaha police precinct, drew a crowd of about 40 people to pay homage to Floyd.
World-Herald staff writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.
