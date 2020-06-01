Tony Vargas

“It is alarming and unacceptable that peaceful protesters were met with pepper balls, tear gas, and riot gear by officers sworn to protect and serve our community," State Sen. Tony Vargas wrote Saturday on Twitter.

LINCOLN — The Omaha Police Officers Association is accusing an Omaha senator of “shamefully siding with vandals, rioters and looters” for comments made on Twitter over the weekend.

State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha posted a series of tweets Saturday about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the subsequent protests in Omaha. In them, he criticized local police for their response to demonstrators.

“Last night Omahans took to the streets to exercise their constitutional right to free speech and peaceful assembly,” Vargas said. “It is alarming and unacceptable that peaceful protesters were met with pepper balls, tear gas, and riot gear by officers sworn to protect and serve our community.”

The police union, in turn, called the comments “false, irresponsible and dangerous.” The union said Vargas was ignoring “criminal activity” that led to the response from authorities.

“The difficult path toward peace, and progress is made harder when dishonest politicians are more interested in self-promotion than promotion of truth,” the association said in a Sunday Facebook post.

The union also said that law enforcement only used force in response to the “antagonistic lawlessness and the disruptive acts of vandalism and violence that have marred what began as just and peaceful protests.”

In his tweets, Vargas, who is Latino, said that being treated differently by police is “infuriatingly ‘normal’” for Americans of color. He said he plans to bring legislation to ensure that the kind of brutality seen in Minnesota and in the Nebraska demonstrations does not happen again.

Vargas did not respond to requests for comment Monday. 

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

