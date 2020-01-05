Omaha police are seeking the public's helping in finding 13-year-old Xavier Lowman, who has not been seen since 4:45 p.m. Sunday at his home.

Xavier is about 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a silk camouflage jacket with cloth cuffs, blue jeans and blue Nike shoes with a red/orange swoosh. He was carrying a burgundy backpack with silver stripes and black shoulder straps, police say.

If you see Xavier or have information about his whereabouts, police ask that you call 911.

