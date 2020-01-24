An Omaha woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition Wednesday after being pinned under the oven in her apartment for days, according to a police report.

Police went to the 70-year-old's apartment near 99th and Fort Streets about 9:36 a.m. for a well-being check after her neighbor called to report that the woman hadn't been seen or heard from in a couple days. 

Officers found the woman in her kitchen, with the oven tipped over and lying on her head. There was blood on the wall and floor, and the woman had been under the oven for more than a day or two, according to the police report.

The woman was semiconscious and breathing when taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

