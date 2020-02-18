Cancer has claimed the life of a bomb-sniffing dog with the Omaha Police Department.
Lt. Jay Leavitt announced the news about Duk, a 6-year-old wirehaired pointer mix, on social media. Leavitt said a veterinarian recently found a lump near Duk’s abdomen, leading to the dog’s euthanization on Tuesday.
“Over the last couple weeks it was clear he was not right and late last week a biopsy confirmed what we feared … cancer,” Leavitt wrote. “Unfortunately, it is untreatable. For the last four years, Duk has kept all safe.”
.....Duk has worked the airport to keep travelers coming and going safe. He has helped in #OPD security at the #CWS, #swimtrials, and NCAA Basketball and Volleyball, plus countless concerts to name a few. He's also helped @OPDVanessa at several of here events. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/iSsTsjXBy4— Lt. Jay Leavitt (@OPDLtLeavitt) February 17, 2020
Leavitt said Duk and his handler, Officer Dusty Purcell, had been together for four years. They worked primarily at Eppley Airfield “to keep travelers coming and going safe,” he said.
Duk also patrolled at the College World Series, the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials and countless concerts at the CHI Health Center. Other events patrolled by Duk and Purcell included NCAA basketball and volleyball tournaments.
“He will be missed,” Leavitt said.
