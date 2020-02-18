Duk

Duk was a member of the Omaha police bomb squad. He and his handler, Officer Dusty Purcell, primarily worked at Eppley Airfield.

Cancer has claimed the life of a bomb-sniffing dog with the Omaha Police Department.

Lt. Jay Leavitt announced the news about Duk, a 6-year-old wirehaired pointer mix, on social media. Leavitt said a veterinarian recently found a lump near Duk’s abdomen, leading to the dog’s euthanization on Tuesday.

“Over the last couple weeks it was clear he was not right and late last week a biopsy confirmed what we feared … cancer,” Leavitt wrote. “Unfortunately, it is untreatable. For the last four years, Duk has kept all safe.”

Leavitt said Duk and his handler, Officer Dusty Purcell, had been together for four years. They worked primarily at Eppley Airfield “to keep travelers coming and going safe,” he said.

Duk also patrolled at the College World Series, the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials and countless concerts at the CHI Health Center. Other events patrolled by Duk and Purcell included NCAA basketball and volleyball tournaments.

“He will be missed,” Leavitt said.

