Omaha police said Monday that 13-year-old Xavier Lowman, who had been missing since 4:45 p.m. Sunday, was found Monday morning.

People had been asked to call 911 if they had information about his whereabouts.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

