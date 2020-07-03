Gun amnesty day 2017

In 2017, local law enforcement collected 80 firearms during the Metro Area Fireworks/Gun Amnesty Day.

It seems obvious.

But the Omaha Police Department noted Friday that celebratory gunfire, which is a problem in many cities, can lead to tragic results. 

"The reality is that any bullet discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere, and when it does, the risk of injury or death is significant," the department said in a press release.

Patrol officers will be out this weekend looking for illegal celebratory gunfire and fireworks activity and will arrest anyone caught discharging a firearm in public, police said.

In other gun/fireworks news, the Omaha Police Department will partner with the Omaha Fire Department for Firework and Gun Amnesty Day on Saturday, July 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. People can drop off unused fireworks and/or unwanted firearms and ammunition at Seymour Smith Park, 72nd and Harrison Streets, and Omaha Fire Station 43, 5505 N. 103rd St.

Police note that it's helpful if guns brought to the drop-off locations are unloaded, but it's not necessary. People who are unable to unload the gun or who are unsure if it is loaded are asked to tell staff before removing the gun from their vehicles.

