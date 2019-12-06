shop with a cop

Six-year-old Aden was fired up about the Paw Patrol puppies he picked out as he and Officer Reifer Johnson made the rounds at a Walmart store.

 CHRISTOPHER BURBACH/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Police Lt. Keith Williamson looked a bit weary standing in a Walmart checkout line, but his little shopping buddy was still hopping in her red rain boots.

Williamson, head of the Police Department’s gang unit, took out a gift card as the clerk rang up 5-year-old Aniyham’s toys and clothing. The card was loaded with $100, the amount each child participating in “Shop with a Cop” had to spend Thursday night.

“She’s throwing stuff in the cart, I’m trying to calculate,” Williamson explained to the clerk. “But I was also trying to keep up with her.”

He looked surprised and relieved when the total came to $99.68. But then again, that would have left 32 cents unspent.

“Get a piece of candy,” the lieutenant advised the kindergartner. He didn’t have to tell her twice. She was there to put the “shop” in Shop with a Cop.

Fifty-five Omaha police officers took 55 children to Walmart for this year’s edition of the annual tradition. They kids also met Santa and had a party at the union hall of the Omaha Police Officers Association.

The police union partnered with the Open Door Mission for the event. Walmart, Open Door Mission, the union and corporate donors provided the gift cards.

Six-year-old Aden was radiant about the new set of Paw Patrol toy puppies he scored while shopping with Officer Reifer Johnson, and ebullient about the experience.

“It was so fun!” Aden shouted, taking his hands off the checkout line’s impulse-buy trifles long enough to thrust two fists in the air for emphasis. That made Johnson smile.

“He’s a good kid,” the officer said.

Williamson, who took his own daughter along for the experience (and as a helper), has participated in Shop with a Cop for years. It’s good to give back to the community, he said, and it’s good for children to see police in a role other than responding to tragedies or making arrests.

After all that calculating, the candy, when added to the Jojo Siwa hair bows, Jojo Siwa lip balm and lots of other stuff that will go well with red rain boots, ran the total over $100. But the police were prepared. Police union President Anthony Conner had some extra gift cards to cover those little overruns.

The lieutenant high-fived the kindergartner.

“Nice job,” he said.

Nearby, Aden reached up to help Officer Johnson push their shopping cart.

The child revved the cart handle like it was the handlebars of a motorcycle.

“Vroom, vroom,” he said, and the two rolled away with matching smiles.

