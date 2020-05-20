Wednesday marked five years since Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco was fatally shot while she and other Omaha police officers were trying to stop a fugitive gang member.
The man fired multiple times at police, and one of the bullets hit Orozco just above her protective vest.
The day she was killed was her last scheduled day of work before she was to start maternity leave to care for her 3-month-old daughter, Olivia Ruth, who had been hospitalized after being born prematurely.
In her seven years with the department, she was a top-notch detective, a caring colleague and a mentor to youths, especially during her time on the gang unit. She coached baseball teams with Police Athletics for Community Engagement, an organization that provides free leagues for Omaha youths.
Orozco’s husband, Hector Orozco,
donated the family horse to the mounted patrol unit. After more than a year of training, the horse, now named Orozco, was introduced in November 2018 as the newest member of the unit.
Honoring Officer Kerrie Orozco
A custom bat signed by the entire Virginia team honors Kerrie Orozco during the 2015 College World Series.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Honoring Officer Kerrie Orozco
Hector Orozco watches his daughter Olivia as she sits on top of a horse statue that was dedicated to her mother, Omaha police officer Kerrie Orozco, at Midtown Crossing during the Horses of Honor unveiling on May 20, 2016.
MEGAN SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Honoring Officer Kerrie Orozco
June 2015: Every uniform worn by a PACE baseball player features the number 17 in honor of fallen Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco, whose call number was Delta 17.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Honoring Officer Kerrie Orozco
A shirt honoring Kerrie Orozco was displayed in the Virginia dugout during the College World Series on June 15, 2015.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Honoring Officer Kerrie Orozco
April 6, 2016: Local race car driver Jim Cahill's 2006 Chevy Cobalt race car is unveiled at Omaha Police Department's Northwest precinct. The car honored Officer Kerrie Orozco.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Honoring Officer Kerrie Orozco
The memorial wall with the names of Detective Greg Hamill and Kerrie Orozco at the Peace Officers' Memorial Day Service held at Omaha Police Headquarters on May 15, 2016.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Honoring Officer Kerrie Orozco
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer gives tribute to fallen officers during the Horses of Honor unveiling at Midtown Crossing on May 20, 2016.
MEGAN SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Honoring Officer Kerrie Orozco
In honor of her work with the Special Olympics, medals and a note reading, "This torch will never die. We carry it in honor of you, Kerrie," adorn a scrapbook for the family of fallen Officer Kerrie Orozco at the Omaha Police Headquarters on May 11, 2016.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Honoring Officer Kerrie Orozco
Many photos of fallen gang unit Officer Kerrie Orozco smiling on the job are included in a scrapbook for her family, including this one of her participating in Shop with a Cop.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Honoring Officer Kerrie Orozco
The Horses of Honor statue honoring Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco.
Honoring Officer Kerrie Orozco
The Horses of Honor statue honoring Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco.
KURT A. KEELER
Honoring Officer Kerrie Orozco
The Horses of Honor statue honoring Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco.
KURT A. KEELER
Honoring Officer Kerrie Orozco
The Horses of Honor statue honoring Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco.
KURT A. KEELER
Honoring Officer Kerrie Orozco
The Horses of Honor statue honoring Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco.
COLIN CONCES
Honoring Officer Kerrie Orozco
The Horses of Honor statue honoring Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco.
Honoring Officer Kerrie Orozco
The Horses of Honor statue honoring Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco.
Honoring Officer Kerrie Orozco
From left, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer takes questions as Olivia Orozco, Orozco the patrol horse and police officer Nate Waller listen at the police barn in Nov. 2018 as the Omaha Police Department officially welcomed Mounted Patrol Horse Orozco to the Mounted Patrol Unit. Orozco, also known as Red, was donated by Officer Kerrie Orozco's husband, Hector Orozco.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.