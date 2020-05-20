orozco(3)

Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco was killed on her last scheduled day on duty before she was to start maternity leave to care for then-3-month-old Olivia Ruth.

Wednesday marked five years since Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco was fatally shot while she and other Omaha police officers were trying to stop a fugitive gang member.

The man fired multiple times at police, and one of the bullets hit Orozco just above her protective vest.

The day she was killed was her last scheduled day of work before she was to start maternity leave to care for her 3-month-old daughter, Olivia Ruth, who had been hospitalized after being born prematurely.

In her seven years with the department, she was a top-notch detective, a caring colleague and a mentor to youths, especially during her time on the gang unit. She coached baseball teams with Police Athletics for Community Engagement, an organization that provides free leagues for Omaha youths.

Orozco’s husband, Hector Orozco, donated the family horse to the mounted patrol unit. After more than a year of training, the horse, now named Orozco, was introduced in November 2018 as the newest member of the unit.

Last year, a new baseball field at Miller Park was named in honor of Orozco.

Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco was lost in line of duty on May 20, 2015. Her legacy lives on in many forms within the community she deeply impacted. 

