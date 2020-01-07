Omaha police said Tuesday that they are investigating interactions between a citizen and police personnel who were working at the front desk of Central Police Headquarters.

A man posted a video on YouTube showing him walking through the parking lot outside the headquarters building, 505 S. 15th St., on Saturday. The video then switches to an inside view and records the man asking to speak to a supervisor. He is told that a supervisor isn’t available on weekends.

The video then shows a few minutes of an officer shining a flashlight with a strobe function at the man’s phone camera.

An Omaha Police Department statement issued Tuesday said the department “expects professional conduct from our officers at all times. The officer displaying his flashlight during one of the encounters has been reassigned pending the outcome of the internal investigation.”

