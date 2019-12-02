Omaha police are investigating the death of a man found outside Monday morning in the Millard area. 

A passerby called police about 7:45 a.m. after finding the body in a yard near the intersection of Ash and Weir Streets, said Officer Joe Nickerson, a police spokesman. 

Anyone with information about this death should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

