Omaha police are investigating the death of a man found outside Monday morning in the Millard area.
A passerby called police about 7:45 a.m. after finding the body in a yard near the intersection of Ash and Weir Streets, said Officer Joe Nickerson, a police spokesman.
Anyone with information about this death should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org.
