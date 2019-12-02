Omaha police are investigating the death of a man found outside Monday in the Millard area near 124th Avenue and Q Street. 

Officials identified the man as Dustin Moheng, 21, and said the circumstances lead them to think his death was a homicide.

A passerby called police about 7:45 a.m. after finding the body in a yard near the intersection of Ash and Weir Streets, said Officer Joe Nickerson, a police spokesman. 

Anyone with information about this death should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org.

