Loud booms awakened Richard Sterba early Saturday, alerting him to a recreational vehicle that was engulfed in flames at the side of the house.
Sterba, who lives at 5422 S. 17th St., said he called 911 and officials who responded shortly after 1 a.m. found a deceased person in the RV.
As of Saturday evening, officials had not identified the person. Omaha police and fire officials continue to investigate the cause of the blaze, Omaha Police Lt. Sherie Thomas said.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Sterba said his friend had been staying in the trailer for about two weeks as he looked for a more permanent place to live. Sterba said that he is not certain whether the dead person was the friend but that he had not been able to contact him since the fire.
He suspects that the fire was caused by propane tanks his friend apparently used to warm up the RV. Sterba said the RV was originally parked farther away from the house, but he asked his friend to move it closer so he could plug in an electric heater.
“He was using propane, and I had told him that it was not safe,” Sterba said.
Sterba thinks that his friend continued to use the propane because the Omaha Fire Department later found several propane tanks in the RV.
Joseph Bogartz, another resident in the house and a friend of Sterba, said he was also sleeping when he heard the noise of the fire. Bogartz said his girlfriend is the owner of the house but does not live in the house. Bogartz said the fire destroyed the RV and burned the side of the house that was facing the trailer. There was also damage to the roof, he said.
“It just happened so quick,” Bogartz said.
Sterba and Bogartz said they are both on disability and are not sure how they will afford to fix the damage to the house.
Sterba said, “I don’t even know if its safe enough to start repairing.”
In the past six months, two other people in the Omaha area have died in a house or structure fire, according to World-Herald archives.
A longtime South Omaha neighborhood advocate said her watch group has noticed an increase this past year in people resorting to “unconventional” housing and shelter.
Janet Bonet, a leader of a team that monitors the Spring Lake Park area, said a recreational vehicle had been parked for several days by the park’s sledding hill. She reported it to the Omaha Police Department’s southeast precinct, which she said acted promptly.
About months ago, two “tent cities” started to sprout in the park area, but they have since moved on, Bonet said. She said people in her neighborhood have also seen more people living in covered pickup trucks.
“So there are more people using unconventional ways and places to live,” she said.
While not unique to Omaha, Bonet said, the use of tents, vehicles and sheds as shelter has become more noticeable in the past year in South Omaha.
Camping gear and increased signs of homeless people living outdoors were noticeable at a wooded site north of 13th Street and Interstate 80 until crews recently cut down the brush.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.