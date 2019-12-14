Two people are dead and three others were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a single-car crash.
The car, a 2008 Saturn Aura, was headed east down Dewey Avenue at a high rate of speed, Omaha Police Sgt. Neal Bonacci said. The car, with five people inside, left the roadway to the south, struck a tree and then hit a retaining wall near 37th Street, Bonacci said.
The crash occurred before 3:15 a.m., police said.
Saturday afternoon, police identified one of the two men who were killed as Justin Estrada, 18, of Omaha. He and the other man who was killed were in the back seat with Eltio Plater, 19, of Omaha, police said. Plater suffered a serious head injury that is considered life-threatening.
The driver of the Saturn was identified as Angela Alejo, 21, of Omaha. She suffered a serious head injury that is considered life-threatening, police said.
The front-seat passenger was identified as Alisha Jones, 20, of Council Bluffs. She suffered a serious injury to her arm.
At least four of the occupants were ejected, Bonacci said. The two people who were fatally injured were dead at the scene and the other three were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.
Most of the occupants were not wearing seat belts, said Officer Michael Pecha, a police spokesman.
The crash scene was illuminated by streetlights and Christmas lights when the coroner arrived around 6 a.m.
World-Herald photographer Chris Machian contributed to this report.
