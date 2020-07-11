An Omaha Police Department amnesty event collected 55 guns and at least 1,000 pounds each of ammunition and fireworks Saturday morning.
Thirty-nine long guns, 16 handguns, 1,000 pounds of ammunition and 1,400 pounds of fireworks were collected at two separate locations, according to police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.