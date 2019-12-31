An Omaha police captain has filed a lawsuit against the City of Omaha, Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Mayor Jean Stothert, alleging that she was passed over for multiple promotions for reporting sexual harassment in 2010 against a current deputy chief.
Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez also alleges in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that the city's Police Department and Human Resources Department did not thoroughly investigate, document or retain records of complaints of mistreatment of women in the Police Department.
City Attorney Paul Kratz said in a statement that the city intends to "vigorously defend" against the allegations.
The lawsuit follows a complaint that Belcastro-Gonzalez made with the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission in March 2018, contending that Schmaderer passed her over for a promotion to deputy chief because of retaliation over previous harassment complaints she had filed and gender discrimination. That complaint was dismissed by the commission, allowing Belcastro-Gonzalez to file a federal lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit:
Belcastro-Gonzalez filed a sexual harassment complaint in 2010 against Deputy Chief Kerry Neumann, who was then a lieutenant. She learned in March 2017 that the complaint was found under a desk in the Police Department’s internal affairs office and that the claim wasn’t fully investigated.
A captain of the internal affairs unit said past sexual harassment claims “were not properly investigated or thoroughly documented by his predecessors."
Several female officers were concerned when Neumann was on an eligibility list for the rank of deputy chief in May 2017, according to the lawsuit. His previous conduct involving women in the workplace was reported, but Neumann was never disciplined, the lawsuit says.
“...female officers were very concerned that Neumann was on track to be promoted, despite a history of unresolved or otherwise buried internal affairs complaints for sexual harassment and treating women disparately in the workplace,” the lawsuit says.
Neumann, who is not listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, declined to comment when reached by phone Tuesday. An attorney who later called a reporter on Neumann’s behalf also declined to comment.
Belcastro-Gonzalez, on behalf of several female officers, filed a complaint with the Mayor’s Office in May 2017, alleging gender discrimination by the Omaha Police Department and seeking “direct accountability of OPD male superiors for treating women with hostility and with a lesser regard than their male counterparts in the OPD workplace.”
The lawsuit alleges that Tim Young, then the city’s human resources director, investigated the claims in a way that Neumann could still get promoted.
“Young failed to inquire into the covered up charges against Neumann, and instead voiced his disbelief about the veracity of the charges to the very women who reported Neumann for his wrongful treatment of women in the workplace,” the lawsuit alleges.
Young didn’t interview all of the witnesses identified by Belcastro-Gonzalez and instead interviewed people who were “uninvolved” with the claims to skew the decision in Neumann’s favor, the lawsuit says.
Young issued a letter to Belcastro-Gonzalez on Sept. 1, 2017, saying no action would be taken against Neumann, and closed the investigation. On Sept. 27, 2017, Schmaderer promoted Neumann to deputy chief.
Young abruptly resigned in August for what he said at the time were “personal reasons."
When two deputy chief positions were open in 2018, Belcastro-Gonzalez and seven other applicants took a promotional examination by an outside firm that contracted with the city. Belcastro-Gonzalez scored 100% on the test and was ranked first on the list.
The lawsuit claims that Schmaderer sent the list back to the consulting firm twice to have it re-scored to try to prevent Belcastro-Gonzalez from attaining the top rank. But she remained at No. 1.
Schmaderer instead promoted Capt. Ken Kanger and Capt. Michele Bang, who were Nos. 2 and 5 on the list, respectively. It was the first time Schmaderer had skipped over the No. 1 pick for a deputy chief's job. He has said he chose the best people for the positions.
Belcastro-Gonzalez claimed that the defendants filed “baseless and unsubstantiated complaints” that she was unprofessional at a meeting and abused overtime.
Those complaints were closed without further investigation two days after the two deputy chief positions were filled, the lawsuit claims.
Belcastro-Gonzalez is seeking unspecified compensatory damages because she “lost career track advancement by being denied specialty position opportunities and was on the fast track to become the first female police chief in the history of the Omaha Police Department.”
Belcastro-Gonzalez, who has been with the department for 25 years, is currently the captain of the southeast precinct and was named the female officer of the year in 2018 by the National Latino Peace Officers Association.
Schmaderer declined to comment and referred a reporter to the city's Law Department.
Kratz, the city attorney, said in a statement:
"The allegations listed in this lawsuit date back to 2010, prior to Chief Schmaderer's appointment as chief of police in 2012," he said. "The complaint has already been reviewed and dismissed by the NEOC, which determined the evidence fails to support the allegations."
