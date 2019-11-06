Omaha’s fall cleanup resumes this Saturday and continues the following two weekends.

Large, bulky items that can’t be put out on the curb can be brought to the drop-off sites. Items that can be dropped off include furniture, tires, appliances and yard waste.

The schedule:

Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

  • Appliances: Lee Valley Neighborhood Association, Lee Valley Pool, 10605 Charles St.
  • Tires: Bent Creek Homeowners Association, Grace Abbott Elementary School, 1313 N. 156th St.
  • Yard waste: City of Omaha, Sewer Maintenance, 6880 Q St.
  • General: Arbor Oaks Neighborhood Association, Susan Picotte Park, 2901 N. 151st St.
  • General: Roanoke Neighborhood Association, Roanoke Pool, 4747 N. 113th St.

Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

  • Appliances: Omaha View Neighborhood Association, Koinonia & Friends of Christ Church, 3208 Corby St.
  • Tires: E.R. Danner/Kountze Park Neighborhood Association, King Science Magnet Center, 3720 Florence Blvd.
  • Yard waste: City of Omaha, Sewer Maintenance, 6880 Q St.
  • General: Country Club Oaks Neighborhood Association, Olive Crest United Methodist Church, 7180 N. 60th St.
  • General: Dundee-Memorial Park Neighborhood Association, Brownell-Talbot School, lower parking lot, 650 N. 55th St.

Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

  • Appliances: Joslyn Castle Neighborhood Association, Duchesne Academy, 36th and California Streets.
  • Tires: Walnut Hill/Orchard Hill Neighborhood Association, Walnut Hill Elementary School, 4370 Hamilton St.
  • Yard waste: City of Omaha, Sewer Maintenance, 6880 Q St.
  • General: Aksarben-Elmwood Park and Westbrook Neighborhood Associations, Baxter Arena parking lot 26, 67th and 68th Streets.
  • General: Mockingbird Hills Neighborhood Association, Mockingbird Heights, 8989 Lakeview Dr.

For more information, visit wasteline.org.

Omaha streets and how they got their names

Omaha's roads have a wide variety of stories behind how they got their names. Some are official street names, while others are commemorative street names honoring notable citizens. Sources: Douglas County Historical Society, World-Herald archives

1 of 27

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription