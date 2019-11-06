Omaha’s fall cleanup resumes this Saturday and continues the following two weekends.
Large, bulky items that can’t be put out on the curb can be brought to the drop-off sites. Items that can be dropped off include furniture, tires, appliances and yard waste.
The schedule:
Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Appliances: Lee Valley Neighborhood Association, Lee Valley Pool, 10605 Charles St.
- Tires: Bent Creek Homeowners Association, Grace Abbott Elementary School, 1313 N. 156th St.
- Yard waste: City of Omaha, Sewer Maintenance, 6880 Q St.
- General: Arbor Oaks Neighborhood Association, Susan Picotte Park, 2901 N. 151st St.
- General: Roanoke Neighborhood Association, Roanoke Pool, 4747 N. 113th St.
Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Appliances: Omaha View Neighborhood Association, Koinonia & Friends of Christ Church, 3208 Corby St.
- Tires: E.R. Danner/Kountze Park Neighborhood Association, King Science Magnet Center, 3720 Florence Blvd.
- Yard waste: City of Omaha, Sewer Maintenance, 6880 Q St.
- General: Country Club Oaks Neighborhood Association, Olive Crest United Methodist Church, 7180 N. 60th St.
- General: Dundee-Memorial Park Neighborhood Association, Brownell-Talbot School, lower parking lot, 650 N. 55th St.
Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Appliances: Joslyn Castle Neighborhood Association, Duchesne Academy, 36th and California Streets.
- Tires: Walnut Hill/Orchard Hill Neighborhood Association, Walnut Hill Elementary School, 4370 Hamilton St.
- Yard waste: City of Omaha, Sewer Maintenance, 6880 Q St.
- General: Aksarben-Elmwood Park and Westbrook Neighborhood Associations, Baxter Arena parking lot 26, 67th and 68th Streets.
- General: Mockingbird Hills Neighborhood Association, Mockingbird Heights, 8989 Lakeview Dr.
For more information, visit wasteline.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.