Usually at the end of most days during the holy month of Ramadan, the Omaha Muslim community would gather to break the daily fast with the Iftar prayer and meal. 

Many gather at their local mosque or join other families for a large feast traditionally started by eating three dates like the Prophet Muhammad. 

This year, like much of the world, their lives are being impacted daily by coronavirus and the measures to control the spread of the disease. 

On Friday, families gathered in small groups to mark the first day of Ramadan in Omaha. 

Lubna Hussein prays before breaking the first fast of the month of Ramadan at her home in Omaha on Friday.
Imam Mohamed Jamal Daoudi, far right, leads an evening prayer for a family before coming together to break the first fast of the month of Ramadan at the home of Hesham Basma in Omaha on Friday.
Dates, nuts and oranges are available while breaking the first fast of the month of Ramadan at the home of Hesham Basma in Omaha on Friday.
The sun sets as as families come together to break the first fast of the month of Ramadan at the home of Hesham Basma in Omaha on Friday.
Lubna Hussein pours tea for Imam Mohamed Jamal Daoudi, from left, Fadia Alcharabi, Naema Alalwachi and Ahmed Selim, after they broke the first fast of the month of Ramadan at Hussein’s home in Omaha on Friday. Their mosque, the American Muslim Institute, would usually host a dinner for hundreds in the Omaha Muslim community, but such large gatherings are impossible this year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Fadia Alcharabi and others come together to break the first fast of the month of Ramadan at the home of Hesham Basma in Omaha on Friday.
Imam Mohamed Jamal Daoudi says a prayer before breaking the first fast of the month of Ramadan with Hesham Basma at Basma's home in Omaha on Friday.
Norhan Basma, from left, Fadia Alcharabi, Basma Basma, Lubna Hussein and Hadeel Basma come together to break the first fast of the month of Ramadan at Hussein's home in Omaha on Friday.
